‘After the game you shake hands and that’s it’ - Farke plays it cool in the face of derby day brawl drama

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert (centre right) was shown a red card following this melee on the touchline in the derby defeat at Norwich. Picture: PA SPORT PA Wire

Norwich boss Daniel Farke says he doesn’t think either the Canaries or Ipswich Town should be punished by the FA in the wake of the derby day brawl which saw Blues’ manager Paul Lambert sent off.

Daniel Farke's Norwich won an ill-tempered derby 3-0. Picture: PA SPORT Daniel Farke's Norwich won an ill-tempered derby 3-0. Picture: PA SPORT

Both clubs have been charged by the FA with ‘failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion’ following the game, while Lambert also faces a misconduct charge.

The Town boss poured fuel on the flames at his press conference yesterday, claiming Norwich goalkeeping coach Ed Wootten challenged him to a fight in the scuffle, and inviting the Canaries man to ‘give me a call and see what happens.’

Farke, who snubbed a handshake with Blues assistant boss Stuart Taylor at the final whistle, said after the match that some of the Town coaching staff hadn’t shown enough class in defeat.

Speaking today, he said: “What sometimes happens on the sidelines is there are emotions in such a derby. Both benches want to defend and protect their own players.

“There are these emotions in derby games but I wouldn’t go too deep with it, after the game you shake hands and that’s it.

“But I don’t think there was anything physical or unbelievably nasty words on the sidelines.

“For me, just how I can judge it, it was a bit away, perhaps a bit more strange than dangerous, so I don’t think it was too bad.

Fiery end to the first half



“It shouldn’t happen, I hope it won’t happen again, but for me it was a really good win and performance – and a derby win.”

He added: “In general all I can say is my coaches Ed Wootten and Chris Domogalla were warned, no individual charges or whatever, so it’s a sign that it was not too bad.

“I hope it will be the same for Paul, I don’t know what happened exactly in this situation, but I have a lot of understanding for coaches who are under pressure, they are full of emotions and you want to protect your own player.

“They were 1-0 down and you want to show your chest and be a bit competitive, perhaps it was over the line but it is not up to me to judge it, but I think it was not too bad and I hope there will be no individual charges against Paul.

“I’ve made it clear several times that he has had such an unbelievable career, he won the Champions League, much more successful than I was.

“He achieved promotion to the Premier League (as a coach), I’m full of respect for him.

“I understand that in a special game sometimes you are really under pressure and I think in general his behaviour in the last months and years was okay, so I hope there will be no individual charge – but it’s not up to me to judge it.”

The Norwich boss also spoke about the wink he was caught on camera giving to home fans during the touchline melee.

“I turned around because obviously we were 1-0 in the lead and everyone in the stadium realised this was a really tough foul,” Farke continued.

“When you work long enough in this business you have the experience to say, okay both benches are a bit emotional and want to protect their players and puff out their chest.

“For me it was just more like, okay they are playing mind games so I was not interested in this.

“Of course it’s quite normal when Ipswich has one game to change the whole mood with a big win, that they will try to play aggressive and get under our skin.

“That’s totally okay and you are totally allowed to do this because football is sometimes a tough sport and that’s why we all like it and emotions are important.

“But for me, in this scene, it was a bit too obvious that there was a sign that ‘come on, let’s have a bit of a battle’ so I turned away.

“There was one of our season ticket holders who are always supportive and also experienced guys sat on the sidelines, and I got the feeling that they were thinking ‘what happens now?’.

“So for that reason I gave a short wink to them.”