Nostalgia

Norwich City v Ipswich Town at Carrow Road: Haynes’ late winner and Texaco Cup final triumph

Danny Haynes celebrates his winner in the East Anglian Derby at Carrow Road in 2006

With the second East Anglian derby of the season this weekend, we take a look back at some memorable games against Norwich at Carrow Road down the years, including Danny Haynes’ famous late winner and the Texaco Cup final triumph...

Dean Bowditch comes on to make his debut for Town against Norwich at Carrow Road, where he would set up both of the goals in the Blues 2-0 win in March 2003 Dean Bowditch comes on to make his debut for Town against Norwich at Carrow Road, where he would set up both of the goals in the Blues 2-0 win in March 2003

LAST TIME

Luke Chambers scored a bullet header just a minute to go at Carrow Road last season, but Timm Klose’s header deep into stoppage time for Norwich denied Ipswich a first East Anglian derby win since 2009.

Somewhere in this melee is a celebrating Darren Bent after scoring Ipswich's second at Norwich in March 2003 Somewhere in this melee is a celebrating Darren Bent after scoring Ipswich's second at Norwich in March 2003

LATE WINNER

Danny Haynes scores his last minute winner against Norwich in February 2006 Danny Haynes scores his last minute winner against Norwich in February 2006

Danny Haynes scored a 88th minute winner as Town came from behind to beat Norwich 2-1 at Carrow Road to give the Blues a deserved derby win in February 2006.

Trevor Whymark is mobbed by team-mates after scoring one of Town's goals in the second leg of the Texaco cup Final against Norwich at Carrow Road in May 1973 Trevor Whymark is mobbed by team-mates after scoring one of Town's goals in the second leg of the Texaco cup Final against Norwich at Carrow Road in May 1973

BOWDITCH BOW

Fabian Wilnis and Darren Bent scored as Town comfortably defeated the Canaries 2-0 at Carrow Road in March 2003, with 16-year-old Dean Bowditch setting up both goals on his debut.

PREMIER LEAGUE WIN

Chris Kiwomya and Neil Thompson scored as Town beat Norwich 2-0 at Carrow Road in the top flight to end their unbeaten home record that season, in December 1992.

TEXACO CUP FINAL WIN

Town beat Norwich 2-1 in the second leg of the Texaco Cup final at Carrow Road in May 1973, thanks to goals from Trevor Whymark and Clive Woods, to lift the trophy 4-2 on aggregate.