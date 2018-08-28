Norwich City v Ipswich Town at Carrow Road: Haynes’ late winner and Texaco Cup final triumph
PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 February 2019
With the second East Anglian derby of the season this weekend, we take a look back at some memorable games against Norwich at Carrow Road down the years, including Danny Haynes’ famous late winner and the Texaco Cup final triumph...
LAST TIME
Luke Chambers scored a bullet header just a minute to go at Carrow Road last season, but Timm Klose’s header deep into stoppage time for Norwich denied Ipswich a first East Anglian derby win since 2009.
LATE WINNER
Danny Haynes scored a 88th minute winner as Town came from behind to beat Norwich 2-1 at Carrow Road to give the Blues a deserved derby win in February 2006.
BOWDITCH BOW
Fabian Wilnis and Darren Bent scored as Town comfortably defeated the Canaries 2-0 at Carrow Road in March 2003, with 16-year-old Dean Bowditch setting up both goals on his debut.
PREMIER LEAGUE WIN
Chris Kiwomya and Neil Thompson scored as Town beat Norwich 2-0 at Carrow Road in the top flight to end their unbeaten home record that season, in December 1992.
TEXACO CUP FINAL WIN
Town beat Norwich 2-1 in the second leg of the Texaco Cup final at Carrow Road in May 1973, thanks to goals from Trevor Whymark and Clive Woods, to lift the trophy 4-2 on aggregate.