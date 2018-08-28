Opinion

Ratings: Judge the stand-out Ipswich player but Blues struggle to contain Norwich in final third

Luke Chambers urges his team-mates on at Carrow Road

Ipswich Town were beaten 3-0 at Norwich City this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player grades.

Tempers flare up just before the final whistle at Carrow Road

Rating scale: 10 – world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 – good; 6 – decent; 5 – average; 4 – below average; 3 – poor; 2 – very poor; 1 – awful

Bartosz Bialkowski

Had little chance with the opening goal but could perhaps have done better with the second, Pukki’s first, as the Finn’s effort drifted across his body. Claimed crosses and collected balls well on the edge of his box but had few other saves to make. 5

James Bree

Jonas Knudsen sticks close to Emi Buendia

The Aston Villa loanee started for the second-successive week but found the going tough at times. Lacked physicality in the battle down the right flank and wasn’t able to get forward regularly enough. 4

Matthew Pennington

Played well for much of this contest but was guilty of giving the ball away in the lead-up to Norwich’s second goal, which as good as killed the game off. Away from that error he was committed, strong and defended well. But it’s mistakes like these that are costing Ipswich at the moment. 6

Luke Chambers

Cole Skuse clears his lines during the East Anglian Derby at Carrow Road

Back in the side after suffering a foot injury at Aston Villa while also dealing with a broken wrist, but did his best to bring the Ipswich fans into the game and lead his team from the front. Defended well for much of the game but, in the big moments when Norwich created space for themselves in the box, he and his defence were found wanting. 6

Jonas Knudsen

A surprise inclusion after more than a month out of the team. Was caught up the pitch for the first goal and then beaten by Aarons just a few minutes later, but managed to find a foothold in the game. Combined well with Sears before he went off injured but was later the man unable to catch Pukki as he nipped in to score his second. Can be guilty of defending too narrowly, leaving space for opposition wide players but added some physicality to proceedings. 5

Cole Skuse

Jon Nolan challenges Tom Trybull

The experienced midfielder’s header went straight up in the air as he looked to clear danger prior to the first goal. He was not able to exert dominance on the Norwich midfield before being replaced in the second half. 4

Trevoh Chalobah

The pick of the Ipswich Town midfield. He was tenacious, looked to drive in possession and put himself into the physical battle. He still had a few lapses in concentration but did his best to get his side going. 6

Jon Nolan

Will Keane under pressure at Norwich

The midfielder was brought in for a first league start since the defeat at Middlesbrough in December but biggest impact on this game was the foul which led to the brawl just minutes before the half-time whistle. Found the pace of the game difficult at times. 4

Alan Judge

The Irishman was up for this game. He was pumped up from the first minute and was full of energy throughout. The midfielder was an option for his team-mates whenever they had the ball and, while it didn’t always come off and there were some loose touches, he looked to make things happen. Had a couple of efforts fly wide. 7

Freddie Sears

Ellis Harrison has a second half chance charged down for a corner

It was a real blow when the forward had to be replaced during the first half after picking up an injury. He linked well with good friend Knudsen down the left and looked to make things happen. Ipswich missed his industry once he went off injured. 6

Will Keane

Started in the central striking role after a good display off the bench against Sheffield Wednesday and was a good outlet for his team-mates. Had to feet off scraps for much of the game but, when he did get involved, he was able to bring others into play. Had little sight of goal, though. 5

Ellis Harrison (for Sears, 43)

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road

Made a good impact after coming off the bench. Was able to hold the ball up and bring others into play, which is something Ipswich have lacked of late. 6

Teddy Bishop (for Skuse, 74)

Fresh from signing a new deal, the midfielder brought drive to the Ipswich midfield and was repeatedly the target of kicks from the opposition. 5

Flynn Downes (for Nolan, 85)

Ipswich Town players huddle before the derby day defeat at Norwich.

Brought on late and his first real act was a late challenge on Todd Cantwell which sparked another melee. 5