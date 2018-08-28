Video

WATCH: Fans, fury, a fracas... and some football - the story of feisty derby day at Carrow Road

Town fans at Carrow Road. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town were beaten 3-0 by rivals Norwich on what was a feisty afternoon at Carrow Road, played out in front of more than 27,000 fans. Here’s the story of the day.

The Blues were ultimately well-beaten but went down fighting as they recovered well following an early Onel Hernandez goal.

The biggest talking point and the moment this game will be remembered for came just before the break, when a strong Jon Nolan challenge led to some pushing and shoving between players as well as opposing staff members on the touchline.

A steward, a policeman and a Sky Sports reporter tried to restrain Ipswich boss Paul Lambert after he squared up to City’s assistant head coach Edmund Riemer, earning the Blues manager a red card on his return to his former club. Norwich’s head of performance Chris Domogalla was also sent off.

Members of the two benches get involved in a fracas just before half-time at Norwich Picture Pagepix Members of the two benches get involved in a fracas just before half-time at Norwich Picture Pagepix

Teemu Pukki scored twice to beat spirited Ipswich after the break, but the away fans applauded their players off at the end of the contest.

More than 2,000 Ipswich supporters made the trip amid strict conditions set by the police, and were in good voice throughout despite the disappointment on the pitch.