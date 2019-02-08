Video

Everything you need to know: Norwich City v Ipswich Town - how to watch, travel information and more

Ipswich Town and Norwich City will clash in the East Anglian derby at Carrow Road on Sunday. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town and Norwich City meet in the second East Anglian derby clash of the season at Carrow Road on Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know about the big game.

Gwion Edwards celebrates his goal in the 1-1 draw with Norwich last September. Picture: STEVE WALLER Gwion Edwards celebrates his goal in the 1-1 draw with Norwich last September. Picture: STEVE WALLER

WHEN AND WHERE?

The East Anglian derby will be held at Carrow Road in Norwich on Sunday, February 10th.

The match kicks off at the earlier than normal time of 12 noon.

In the reverse fixture, at Portman Road on September 2 last year, the sides drew 1-1, Moritz Leitner levelling for the Canaries after Gwion Edwards had fired the Blues into the lead.

Paul Lambert will take charge of Ipswich Town for the first time in a derby game on Sunday. Picture: STEVE WALLER Paul Lambert will take charge of Ipswich Town for the first time in a derby game on Sunday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

HOW CAN I WATCH/LISTEN?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports, with coverage starting at 11.30am.

Because the game is live on Sky, it won’t be shown through Town’s iFollow service.

BBC Radio Suffolk will have live commentary of the game, with their coverage starting with a pre-match show at 11am.

Daniel Farke's Norwich haven't lost in the derby since 2009. Picture: STEVE WALLER Daniel Farke's Norwich haven't lost in the derby since 2009. Picture: STEVE WALLER

CAN YOU STILL BUY TICKETS?

2,000 Town fans are expected to pack out the away section at Carrow Road.

But, if you haven’t already got your ticket, it’s too late.

There are no tickets available to buy for the game now – and there won’t be any on sale at the ground.

I’M GOING BY CAR, WHERE CAN I PARK?

The sat nav postcode for Carrow Road is NR1 1JE.

Official away coaches and away fans in cars usually park in the Lower Clarence Road Car Park - 12 Clarence Road, Norwich, NR1 1HD. The car park is around a seven-minute walk from the ground.

Parking is also available at Norfolk County Hall. Resident parking schemes are in place around Carrow Road which are strictly enforced – you will be fined if you park in those areas.

As usual, there will be a heavy police presence at the East Anglian derby. Picture: STEVE WALLER As usual, there will be a heavy police presence at the East Anglian derby. Picture: STEVE WALLER

HOW CAN I GET THERE BY TRAIN?

The final train from Ipswich that would get you to Norfolk in time would be the 10.23 service which arrives in Norwich at 11.12. The train also calls at Stowmarket (10.35) and Diss (10.48). The train starts in Witham (9.45) with further calling points in Colchester (10.01) and Manningtree (10.10).

If you are travelling earlier there will be trains at 9.12 (calling at Stowmarket only), 9.25 and 9.59 (Stowmarket only) from Ipswich.

After the game the first train will leave at exactly 14.00 and will call all stations to Witham, including Ipswich and Colchester. After this the next trains will leave at 14.33, 14.40 and 15.00.

Gwion Edwards watches on as his shot gives Ipswich the lead in the derby last September. Picture: STEVE WALLER Gwion Edwards watches on as his shot gives Ipswich the lead in the derby last September. Picture: STEVE WALLER

WHAT ARE THE NEW SECURITY MEASURES?

If you’re going to Carrow Road, you’ll need to be aware of a new raft of security measures that Norwich are implementing.

Fans must be at the ground for no later than 11.30am due to increased security checks, and photo ID must be taken and shown along with your ticket when asked. In addition, you must keep your ticket on you at all times, and you cannot give it to someone else.

Town fans will also not be able to buy alcohol inside the ground.

WHAT WILL POLICING BE LIKE IN NORWICH?

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk will both be involved in assisting travelling fans from the train station and coach park to the stadium.

Police will be signposting Ipswich supporters to the stadium via Lower Clarence Road, Clarence Road and Carrow Road, as they did when the teams last met in Norwich.

Before the match, depending on crowd numbers, it is possible that short closures will be put in place on these roads allowing fans to walk safely to the stadium. Normal road closures will also be in place around Carrow Road before and after the match.

Jon Walters went close for Town in the first derby day match of this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER Jon Walters went close for Town in the first derby day match of this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE GAME IN IPSWICH?

A number of pubs in Ipswich will be showing the game.

The Mannings, Yates, Isaacs on the Quay and The Golf Hotel will all be screening the match.

Contact them for further details.