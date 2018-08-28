Live

Matchday Live: It’s derby day as Lambert takes his Blues to bitter rivals Norwich

Ipswich Town take on Norwich City at Carrow Road this afternoon Archant

It’s East Anglian derby day as Ipswich Town travel to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City (12pm kick-off).

The Canaries are in the thick of the promotion race while Lambert’s Blues are fighting the real prospect of relegation to League One next season.

“I don’t want us to be a soft touch,” Lambert said.

“I don’t want us to sit back, let them have the ball and let things happen. No, we go there and we have to have aggression, controlled aggression, enthusiasm, tempo – everything you associate with football.

“If we don’t have that we’ll have a hard time. If we have that then we’ll be in the game. I won’t curtail anybody. To be a top, top player you have to have that devilment in you.”

