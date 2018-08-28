Heavy Showers

Matchday Live: It’s derby day as Lambert takes his Blues to bitter rivals Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 February 2019

Ipswich Town take on Norwich City at Carrow Road this afternoon

Ipswich Town take on Norwich City at Carrow Road this afternoon

Archant

It’s East Anglian derby day as Ipswich Town travel to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City (12pm kick-off).

The Canaries are in the thick of the promotion race while Lambert’s Blues are fighting the real prospect of relegation to League One next season.

“I don’t want us to be a soft touch,” Lambert said.

“I don’t want us to sit back, let them have the ball and let things happen. No, we go there and we have to have aggression, controlled aggression, enthusiasm, tempo – everything you associate with football.

“If we don’t have that we’ll have a hard time. If we have that then we’ll be in the game. I won’t curtail anybody. To be a top, top player you have to have that devilment in you.”

You can follow it all with us right here.



Rudge’s late goal rescues a point for Woodpeckers against Stow

Woodbridge Town players celebrate Jake Rudge's late leveller against Stowmarket Town. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Teenager Freddie is King as he wins derby for AFC Sudbury

AFC Sudbury's Freddie King celebrates his late winner in their 4-2 win over Felixstowe & Walton United. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

Hadleigh march on with a fourth straight victory, this time over Yarmouth

GOAL Kris Rose climbs highest and heads Hadleigh back into the lead Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Super Iron down high-flying Salford City

Callum Morton scores the winner for Braintree against Salford City. Photo: JON WEAVER
