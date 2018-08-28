Video

Watch: Ipswich Town Group Chat derby day special - should Jonas return, who should start and who will win?

Mark Heath and Andy Warren hosted Ipswich Town Group Chat this week Archant

It’s the big one on Sunday – and here’s our special Ipswich Town Group Chat building up to the East Anglian derby!

Town head to Carrow Road on Sunday bidding to win their first derby clash since 2009, but the omens are not good – Norwich are sitting top of the Championship table, while old rivals Ipswich are rock bottom.

But, of course, Sunday’s game has an added level of intrigue as it’s the first time that current Ipswich boss Paul Lambert will take charge of his squad against the team he led to two consecutive promotions.

Mark Heath and Andy Warren sat down to discuss the big game, take your questions – and attempt to predict the final score!