'It was cheaper to smash a window' - Town striker Norwood has to break into own car to make training

PUBLISHED: 11:15 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 21 January 2020

James Norwood had to smash his own car window to avoid being late for training this mornong. Picture: JAMES NORWOOD/TWITTER

James Norwood had to smash his own car window to avoid being late for training this mornong. Picture: JAMES NORWOOD/TWITTER

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood apparently had to break into his own car to make training this morning and avoid a 'big fine'.

Norwood, known for getting into entertaining scrapes outside of football, updated his Instagram story this morning to share that he had locked himself out of both his house and car in the minus three temperatures and heavy frost which covered Suffolk.

And he later took to Twitter to reveal that he'd smashed the window of his car to get to training on time, apparently missing with an attempt at throwing a stone through the passenger-side window and denting his door!

In his latest Instagram story update, he's pictured driving with the smashed window and glass on his passenger seat, while 'Always look on the bright side of life' plays on the car stereo.

Speaking to BBC Sport about the incident, Norwood said: "It's a big fine for being late (to training) so it was cheaper to smash a window."

He explained: "I put the battery on to defrost my window, closed the door and it locked.

"The first rock hit the window and bounced off.

James Norwood has scored ten goals for Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLSJames Norwood has scored ten goals for Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

"I'd been locked out for half an hour in minus 87 and when I tried to throw harder I couldn't feel my hands and released late and got my door, severely denting it.

"Third one went straight through and hit my other door."

It's not the first time Norwood has shared dramas in his life away from football on social media.

Speaking to the EADT back in July 2018, the striker said: "I put it all on there unless it's something that can get me fined. I like to give a little insight into my life. I'm just me.

"I like talking to fans and having a bit of banter. I'm helping people understand more about me.

"It's important to have a relationship with the fans because once they're behind you you're all riding a crest of a wave and you don't stop.

"I scared Toto (Nsiala) the other day and put that on there and I like doing silly little videos like that to show everyone we're together and having fun. We're people with personalities and it's important to show that to the fans.

"I'm a magnet for bad luck. I do everything I can to do things right but then something happens. If I put it all online at least someone can have a laugh at it.

"I've locked myself out of my flat the day before the game and needed to tweet to get a locksmith out, there's been flat tyres, parking tickets, cars and houses being broken into. Everything happens to me.

"I'm not looking for trouble but I'm sure it will find me at some point, even somewhere quiet like Suffolk. Something will happen in the house or something like that.

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood apparently had to smash his car window to get to training this morning! Picture: JAMES NORWOOD TWITTERIpswich Town striker James Norwood apparently had to smash his car window to get to training this morning! Picture: JAMES NORWOOD TWITTER

"It will happen."

