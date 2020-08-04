WATCH: Norwood documents his latest crazy antics – this time climbing into his house via a top floor window

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has been documenting his latest crazy antics on social media – this time posting a video of him clambering into his house via a top storey window after accidentally getting locked out.

The Blues striker can be seen climbing onto the roof of his Audi car, then pulling himself up on the window ledge with little foothold to support him.

It’s accompanied by the caption ‘paulmullin12 thanks for nipping the shops and locking me out’ – Mullin his former Tranmere team-mate who now plays for Cambridge United.

The self-shot footage, posted publicly on Instagram, is sure to give the Town coaching staff kittens as Paul Lambert’s squad step up their preparations for the new League One season starting on September 12.

Town knew what they were getting with Norwood when they signed him last summer though, the 29-year-old having shared tales of parking tickets, flat tyres and houses being broken into during his time at Tranmere in the National League and League Two.

That’s continued during his year at Portman Road. The front man shared footage of him falling off his bike during a pre-season training camp in Germany, showed how he had to throw a rock through his car window to avoid being late for training (he’d lost his keys) and posted a picture of him on a night out with Fleetwood manager Joey Barton.

He’s also engaged in banter with Norwich City fans on Twitter, publicly tracked down someone in the Philippines who stole his Netflix password, documented the progress of his hair transplant and been pictured arriving on matchdays clutching microwave meals.

Oh, and don’t forget those wrestling themed goal gifs (which drew the attention of Dwayen ‘The Rock’ Johnson) then the time he took part in a charity wrestling show.

Speaking to the EADT last summer, he said: “I put it all on there unless it’s something that can get me fined. I like to give a little insight into my life. I’m just me.

James Norwood, pictured arriving on matchday with what looks to be a microwave meal. Photo: ITFC James Norwood, pictured arriving on matchday with what looks to be a microwave meal. Photo: ITFC

“I like talking to fans and having a bit of banter. I’m helping people understand more about me.

“I’m a magnet for bad luck. I do everything I can to do things right but then something happens. If I put it all online at least someone can have a laugh at it.

“I’ve locked myself out of my flat the day before the game and needed to tweet to get a locksmith out, there’s been flat tyres, parking tickets, cars and houses being broken into. Everything happens to me.

“I’m not looking for trouble but I’m sure it will find me at some point, even somewhere quiet like Suffolk. Something will happen in the house or something like that. It will happen.”

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood took to Twitter to share a picture of his lockdown hair - comparing himself to Home Alone crook Marv. Picture: JAMES NORWOOD TWITTER Ipswich Town striker James Norwood took to Twitter to share a picture of his lockdown hair - comparing himself to Home Alone crook Marv. Picture: JAMES NORWOOD TWITTER

He added: “I play seriously but I like to have fun on social media.

“We have Chambo and Skuse (Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse) who are older pros who like to have a laugh, but when you watch them on the training pitch they are the first ones on and last ones off. That’s the example you want to set to the lads. I want to show them that you can enjoy your football but it’s ultimately about winning and improving as a player.

“There are lads here who have a real chance to play at the highest level and I’ll be telling them if they’re not doing things right that they are wasting their opportunity.”

It’s understood that Fleetwood and Dundee United, the latter managed by Norwood’s former Tranmere boss Micky Mellon, have both made enquiries about the striker this summer but that the Blues are unwilling to sell a man they beat several other clubs to the signing of last summer.

Norwood scored 11 goals in his debut campaign with the Blues, his season badly disrupted by groin problems.

James Norwood having fun at Ipswich Town's Open Day last summer. Picture: ROSS HALLS James Norwood having fun at Ipswich Town's Open Day last summer. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Prankster James Norwood commandeered the keys to the crane which had Ipswich Town's video analyst in during the training camp in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS Prankster James Norwood commandeered the keys to the crane which had Ipswich Town's video analyst in during the training camp in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS