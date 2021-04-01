News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Where are they now? Do you know anyone in these classic youth football team photographs?

Mike Bacon

Published: 10:00 AM April 1, 2021   
IPSWICH WARRIORS UNDER 16'S FOOTBALL TEAMGREEN UN 9.3.02

Ipswich Warriors U16s, 2002 face the camera. - Credit: Contributed to Archant

Many of us played football in our younger years.

And many of us had team photos taken.

So, take a trip down memory lane and see if you recognise anyone - maybe yourself - in some of our classic youth team football photographs.

If you want to see more old sporting photographs, head over to Suffolk Sporting Memories and check out some more wonderful old sporting photographs...


IPSWICH ROYALS U12s... 2005

This team played in the Felixstowe & District League at the time

STAR NEWSTopps Tiles, the UK’s biggest tiles and wood flooring specialist, has become football k

IPSWICH ROYALS Under 12s, 2005 - Credit: Contributed Archant


MURRAYFIELD JUNIOR SCHOOL, IPSWICH.... 1977

A cup-winning team here. The little lad sixth in from the left, squeezing his head between a couple of class-mates deserves to see this photo again more 41 years on, so he can show his family! Outstanding young sir!

Memory Frame NostalgiaThe award winning football team at Murrayfield Junior School, Ipswich,

Murrayfield Junior School, Ipswich, in April 1977. - Credit: Archive


MARTLESHAM YOUTH FC U8s, 2006

Starting out on their football careers? Where are some of these young lads playing now, we wonder?

GrassrootsMartlesham Youth Football ClubUnder 8s teamPicture by Ashley PickeringES 16 01 06

Martlesham Youth Football Club Under 8s - Credit: Ash Pickering


OLD NEWTON U12S, 2003

A fine photograph in front of the Old Newton clubhouse back in the early 2000s.

Where are they now?

Old Newton U12sGreen Un CP Feb 2003

Old Newton U12s 2003 - Credit: Archant archive


WOODBRIDGE YOUTH CLUB circa 1966

This photograph was posted on Suffolk Sporting Memories (why not join that group - lots of interesting sports old pix on there).

It is Woodbridge Youth Club Football Team from around 1966 and was taken on the old Woodbridge Town ground at Peterhouse Crescent in Woodbridge.

Memories of this anyone? And don't forget for more old photographs and memories head over to Suffolk Sporting Memories or for local football fans The Green'Un

Woodbridge Youth Club

WOODBRIDGE YOUTH CLUB circa 1966 - Credit: Contributed Archant

Both Suffolk Sporting Memories and the Green'Un are powered by us here at the EADT and Ipswich Star.... Come join us.

Football
Suffolk

