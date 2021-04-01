Gallery
Where are they now? Do you know anyone in these classic youth football team photographs?
- Credit: Contributed to Archant
Many of us played football in our younger years.
And many of us had team photos taken.
So, take a trip down memory lane and see if you recognise anyone - maybe yourself - in some of our classic youth team football photographs.
If you want to see more old sporting photographs, head over to Suffolk Sporting Memories and check out some more wonderful old sporting photographs...
IPSWICH ROYALS U12s... 2005
This team played in the Felixstowe & District League at the time
MURRAYFIELD JUNIOR SCHOOL, IPSWICH.... 1977
A cup-winning team here. The little lad sixth in from the left, squeezing his head between a couple of class-mates deserves to see this photo again more 41 years on, so he can show his family! Outstanding young sir!
MARTLESHAM YOUTH FC U8s, 2006
Starting out on their football careers? Where are some of these young lads playing now, we wonder?
OLD NEWTON U12S, 2003
A fine photograph in front of the Old Newton clubhouse back in the early 2000s.
Where are they now?
WOODBRIDGE YOUTH CLUB circa 1966
This photograph was posted on Suffolk Sporting Memories (why not join that group - lots of interesting sports old pix on there).
It is Woodbridge Youth Club Football Team from around 1966 and was taken on the old Woodbridge Town ground at Peterhouse Crescent in Woodbridge.
Memories of this anyone? And don't forget for more old photographs and memories head over to Suffolk Sporting Memories or for local football fans The Green'Un
Both Suffolk Sporting Memories and the Green'Un are powered by us here at the EADT and Ipswich Star.... Come join us.