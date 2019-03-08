Matchday Live: Notts County provide Town's penultimate pre-season test as Lambert's men prepare for League One

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER Archant

Ipswich Town are in pre-season action against Notts County this evening (kick-off 7pm).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blues beat Colchester 5-0 on Friday night and now take on a Notts County who were relegated from League Two last season.

The final game sees Ipswich face Cambridge United on Saturday, with everything gearing up towards the big kick-off on August 3.

Paul Lambert will give a few players who weren't involved on Friday some minutes tonight, as he bids to formulate his best XI.

"Lads will play 90 minutes in that one who have never really played tonight so that's where pre-season is," he said. "They all get game time.

"Then we play Cambridge and that's it."

You can follow live updates right here.