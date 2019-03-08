Notts County 1-1 Ipswich Town: Jackson nets again but Blues' draw marred by nasty injury to youngster Nydam

The injured Tristan Nydam at Meadow Lane is seen to by medical staff Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town's draw at Notts County was marred by a nasty injury suffered by youngster Tristan Nydam.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke Garbutt has a first half effort charged down at Notts County Picture Pagepix Luke Garbutt has a first half effort charged down at Notts County Picture Pagepix

Kayden Jackson levelled things up for the visitors following Nathan Tyson's opener, with the Town striker looking lively throughout a game which ultimately ended 1-1.

But the injury to Nydam was another blow for an Ipswich side already missing a host of senior figures.

The youngster, who had started again at left-back, was left in agony following a collision with Dion Kelly-Evans, leading to a lengthy break in play before he left the field on a stretcher and taking on oxygen.

Nydam was taken to hospital by ambulance with what is believed to be a fracture to his leg or ankle, following the incident.

Luke Garbutt takes evasive action at Notts County Picture Pagepix Luke Garbutt takes evasive action at Notts County Picture Pagepix

The Blues levelled soon after play resumed, following a good finish from Jackson, before substitute James Norwood had a goal ruled out for offside before the final whistle went.

Paul Lambert's men play their final warm-up game against Cambridge next Saturday, before their League One opener at Burton a week later.

As Lambert stated in the lead-up to the game, the Town boss opted to make changes to his side for the clash at Meadow Lane.

Bartosz Bialkowski, Luke Woolfenden and Kayden Jackson were among those given the chance to impress from the start, while there was a return for Cole Skuse after he missed the victory over Colchester with a hip injury.

Paul Lambert in the dug-out before kick-off at Notts County Picture Pagepix Paul Lambert in the dug-out before kick-off at Notts County Picture Pagepix

Emyr Huws started alongside him in midfield, with the pair linking up well throughout the first half as they gave their side a platform from which to play with quick passes and good movement.

Jackson was the main threat as the Blues looked to spring the striker into wide areas behind the defence. But, as was so often the case last season, he often found himself isolated.

The best chance of the half saw Luke Garbutt's goalbound shot canon off of Jackson for a goal kick, while Idris El Mizouni and Armando Dobra were lively without creating too many openings.

The visitors were behind before the interval though, after a lapse in concentration from Josh Emmanuel saw the young defender tie himself in knots before the ball broke for Tyson to lash home.

Town fans at Notts County Picture Pagepix Town fans at Notts County Picture Pagepix

Another mix-up immediately after the break almost saw the hosts make it 2-0, with Bialkowski flying out of his goal and substitute Corrie Ndaba nodding it past is own goalkeeper. Fortunately the Irishman was then able to force the County attack wide, before Huws was able to mop up at the back.

There was a lengthy delay as Nydam was treated for what looked like a nasty leg injury, before he was stretchered from the field, but the Blues came out of the break firing and were level soon after play resumed as Jackson slid the ball under home goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons.

Jackson was then threaded through by El Mizouni before forcing Fitzsimons into a good save, before Norwood's effort from an Ndaba knock-down was ruled out for offside.

Seven minutes were added on following Nydam's injury but neither side were able to find a winner.

Trialist Jon Guthrie at Notts County Picture Pagepix Trialist Jon Guthrie at Notts County Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town: Bialkowski; Emmanuel (Dozzell, 46), Woolfenden (Wilson, 46), Guthrie (Ndaba, 46), Nydam (Clements, 59); Skuse, Huws; Dobra, El Mizouni (Norwood, 79), Garbutt (Rowe 71); Jackson

Subs: Holy, Downes

Nathan Tyson picks his spot to put Notts County in front at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix Nathan Tyson picks his spot to put Notts County in front at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix

Notts County: Fitzsimons, Rose, Bird, Reid, Doyle, Tyson, Boldewijn, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Kellett, Evans, McCrory

Subs: O'Brien, Culverwell, Tootle, Camwell, O'Brien, Campbell, Hemmings, Crawford, Dunn, Patching, Howes, Kennedy-Williams, Betts, Osborne