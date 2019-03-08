Player reports: How the Ipswich Town players performed at Notts County last night

Corrie Ndaba has a second half goal disallowed for offside for Ipswich at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 at Notts County last night. Andy Warren looks at how the Blues' players got on.

A smiling Kayden Jackson after scoring for Ipswich at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix A smiling Kayden Jackson after scoring for Ipswich at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix

Bartosz Bialkowski

Watched the ball fly into his bottom corner as Nathan Tyson gave the hosts the lead, but made two good saves in the second period.

Gathered the ball well from a couple of corners but was involved in a mix-up with Ndaba which left the goalkeeper stranded out of his goal and required Emyr Huws to sweep up.

Josh Emmanuel

After Janoi Donacien was given his opportunity on Friday night, Emmanuel was given his chance to impress in this one.

Had one storming run forward but delayed his cross a little too long, before hitting his delivery too hard for Huws to control.

Defensively he had a solid 40 minutes before a concentration lapse just before the break saw him caught out and muddled while battling with Andy Kellett, with the ball falling for Tyson to finish.

Luke Garbutt battles at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix Luke Garbutt battles at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix

Tristan Nydam

Another start at left-back for the academy graduate but it looks as if he will now be sidelined for several months after a nasty-looking injury suffered in the early minutes of the second half.

He was left in real pain after a block tackle with Dion Kelly-Evans, before leaving on a stretcher with a dislocated ankle. A real blow for the youngster who was looking to make a mark this summer.

Luke Woolfenden

Given 45 minutes to try and stake his claim for a starting spot on opening day. He read the game well on the floor as he stepped up well on a couple of occasions to win possession for his side. Linked well with the Ipswich midfield, too.

Was caught out in the air on a couple of occasions as the Blues struggled to deal with balls into the box early on.

Ipswich trialist Jon Guthrie battles at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix Ipswich trialist Jon Guthrie battles at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix

Jon Guthrie

The former Walsall man began training with the Blues on Monday and was straight into match action in this one. His left foot offered good balance and he tracked runners well into the channels, making one good challenge in particular.

The Blues didn't deal with set pieces particularly well during his time on the field and the trialist played his part in that, although it's perhaps to be expected given he'd trained with his team-mates just once.

Cole Skuse

Back in the side after missing the big win at Colchester with a knock to the hip and looking fresh. He moved the ball around well with both short and long passes, took it off the back four and connected well with Huws.

He finished the game at right-back, following the injury to Nydam, but assuming he's not drafted in as an emergency central defender, you can pencil him in for a midfield slot for the opening-day clash at Burton.

Ipswich trialist Jon Guthrie battles at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix Ipswich trialist Jon Guthrie battles at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix

Emyr Huws

The midfielder has now played 210 minutes of football this pre-season as he continues his quest for a competitive return.

Playing 90 minutes here is a major step towards that and, as he always does, he showed just why the Blues worked so hard to sign him in the summer of 2017.

Looked good throughout, linking up well with Skuse. A real plus.

Idris El Mizouni

Once again the newly capped Tunisian international started in the No.10 position behind the central striker. He had some good moments of creativity from there, springing Jackson clear on a couple of occasions as he stepped up his performance from Friday night.

Danny Rowe tries to get to the byline at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix Danny Rowe tries to get to the byline at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix

Armando Dobra

A few lapses in concentration early on but grew into the game as the half progressed.

He's a hustler and a bustler but he has some good moments of quality, too. He started on the right, finished on the left and will have benefited from this game.

Luke Garbutt

Started on the left wing once again and, while he had some decent moments there, drifted inside in search of possession. Had a couple of sights at goal without being able to test the home keeper.

Is still working his way towards full fitness.

Armando Dobra hustling and chasing for Ipswich at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix Armando Dobra hustling and chasing for Ipswich at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix

Kayden Jackson

Another game, another goal for the striker to take his pre-season tally to four.

He had some good runs in behind as the Ipswich midfield gave him the chance to use his pace, which is where he's impressed this off-season.

The finish for his goal was superb with good poise and placement but couldn't convert when presented with similar chances later in the game.

James Wilson (for Woolfenden, 46)

On for his second 45 minutes in an Ipswich shirt and, following quiet half against Colchester, had a little more to do in this one. His most-notable moment was a good headed clearance from a dangerous cross, while he once again showed himself to be comfortable on the ball.

James Norwood scuffs a chance for Ipswich at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix James Norwood scuffs a chance for Ipswich at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix

Corrie Ndaba (for Guthrie, 46)

As things stand the youngster is bidding to earn a starting spot on opening day.

He started slowly in the second period but ended it looking confident both on the ball and in his defensive work.

Was involved in a mix-up with Bialkowski but managed to do enough to snuff out danger and had a good header towards goal, converted by Norwood, ruled out for offside.

Andre Dozzell (for Emmanuel, 46)

Dozzell came on at the break and showed his wonderful range of passing throughout his time on the field. He once again played in a deeper midfield role.

Nathan Tyson picks his spot to put Notts County in front at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix Nathan Tyson picks his spot to put Notts County in front at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix

Bailey Clements (for Nydam, 59)

Clements took Nydam's place after his nasty injury and will once again have benefited from the experience.

Found the going tough, though and was overpowered on a couple of occasions as well as being caught out of positions.

Danny Rowe (for Garbutt, 71)

One of the players to have impressed most during the pre-season but he was only given 20 minutes here.

He once again played on the right wing, cutting inside on his left, and had a few good moments.

Very much in the frame to start on the opening day.

Idris El Mizouni battles at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix Idris El Mizouni battles at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix

James Norwood (for El Mizouni, 79)

The striker came on for the final 11 minutes of normal time as well as the seven minutes added on following Nydam's injury.

Created a few openings and had the ball in the net but saw it chalked off for an offside on Ndaba.

He'll be a starter on the opening day, whether Lambert goes for one up front or a striking duo.