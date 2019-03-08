Sunny

'We have put ourselves in a good position' – U's Nouble

PUBLISHED: 06:00 20 April 2019

The U's celebrate with goalscorer Frank Nouble after his 25th minute effort secured a 1-0 win over Grimsby Town yesterday Picture: STEVE WALLER

The U's celebrate with goalscorer Frank Nouble after his 25th minute effort secured a 1-0 win over Grimsby Town yesterday Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Frank Nouble’s ninth goal of the season was enough to beat Grimsby Town 1-0 at the Community Stadium yesterday afternoon, and so revive Colchester United’s flagging play-off hopes.

Nouble, playing as a centre-forward, tucked home a 25th minute winner to propel the U's to within two points of the top seven.

“We are a young group, but we know what's going on and we will just take one game at a time,” explained Nouble.

“We started the season really well and then tailed off, but there's three games to go now and we have put ourselves in a good position to keep fighting.

“We had lots of chances, before I scored. We had a few chances today – but normally I think we have chances anyway. We started really brightly, and it was important to get the early goal.

“Sammie (Szmodics) did brilliantly to win the ball back and pass to me. I had enough time to compose myself, make sure I kept the ball low and hit the target.”

