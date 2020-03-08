O'Callaghan steps down as Walsham boss with Trevor Collins taking over
PUBLISHED: 18:34 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:34 08 March 2020
Archant
Walsham-le-Willows have made a change a managerial change, with Fergus O'Callaghan stepping down as first-team boss, to be replaced by Trevor Collins as the new manager, with former boss Trevor Newman as his assistant.
Chairman Keith Mills explained: "It is with geat sadness I have to advise that Fergus O'Callaghan has been asked to leave his post as first team manager of Walsham-le-Willows Football Club with immediate effect.
"We would like to put on record our thanks for Fergus and his assistant Darryl for their efforts in trying to bring success to the club.
"After an initial five-game unbeaten run that moved us off the bottom of the league, things haven't worked out.
"We have not secured a point since the turn of the year and, with a gut-wrenching 6-0 defeat to bottom club Gorleston on Friday night, the club decided it was time for a change to try to secure our future in the Thurlow Nunn Premier League.
"I am delighted to announce that Trevor Collins has agreed to take manager's position with the return of Trevor Newman as his assistant.
"We are sure that the duo will bring the stability the club needs at this turbulent time and the players respond to the experience and enthusiasm they will bring with them," added Mills.