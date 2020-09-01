E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘We certainly don’t welcome offers for him’ – Town chief O’Neill on Palace bids for Downes

PUBLISHED: 15:27 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 01 September 2020

Flynn Downes is fouled by Dele Ali during Ipswich Town's recent friendly at Tottenham. Picture: Pagepix

Flynn Downes is fouled by Dele Ali during Ipswich Town's recent friendly at Tottenham. Picture: Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town’s general manager of football operations, Lee O’Neill, has confirmed that the club have rejected two bids for star midfielder Flynn Downes.

The EADT and Ipswich Star revealed last week that the Blues had knocked back a second bid from Premier League club Crystal Palace for the 21-year-old – believed to be in the region of £2m.

And this morning it was reported by The Athletic that the homegrown youngster, who has also been linked to the likes of West Ham, Arsenal and Fulham, has put in a transfer request.

“We have received two bids for Flynn over the last week or two but they are nowhere near the club’s valuation,” said O’Neill.

“Marcus (Evans, club owner] rejected them straightaway and he has spoken personally to Flynn to make him aware of the club’s position.

“Every player strives to play at the highest level and Flynn is no different. We fully understand why a move to the Premier League would appeal to him but until the club receives an offer that meets our valuation there is no decision to make.

“We want to keep Flynn here because he is seen as a key part of our plans. We certainly don’t welcome offers for him but we have to be realistic and accept that the good, young players we have here are going to attract interest. That doesn’t mean we have to sell them and the owner has proved that.

“Flynn understands the situation and is just getting on with his football. He’s been here 10 years, come through the academy and is now a first-team regular and, in all that time, he has been fully committed to the club.

“While he’s here, it will always be that way because that’s the sort of person he is.”

Speaking in an interview with BBC Suffolk last week, Downes was asked if he thought he’d still be an Ipswich player by the time the domestic transfer window shuts on October 11.

He said: “Yeah, hopefully. We’ll see. You can never say for sure, but hopefully I will be. I’ve heard little bits and bobs, but I’m just focusing on the football. That’s all I can say really. Everything will be taken care of.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Town’s promotion chances, Lambert’s future and your return to Portman Road - vote in our pre-season polls

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town will play their first competitive game of the new season on Saturday against Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Town’s promotion chances, Lambert’s future and your return to Portman Road - vote in our pre-season polls

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town will play their first competitive game of the new season on Saturday against Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Sliproad go-ahead to end years of tailbacks and improve air quality

Queueing traffic outside Braintree should be cut with the construction of a new A120 sliproad Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Person dies following medical emergency in Clacton

The Essex & Herts air ambulance was sent to Oxford Road in Clacton for a medical emergency (stock photo) Picture: ARCHANT

A140 reopens after three-vehicle crash

A three-vehicle crash has blocked both carriageways of the A140 just south of Creeting St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenagers charged over Ipswich town centre attack

The attack happened in Upper Brook Street in Ipswich town centre (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich manslaughter trial reaches final stages

The teenagers deny unlawfully killing 45-year-old Richard Day outside Kebapizza, in St Matthews Street, at about midnight on February 23. They also deny violent disorder. Picture: ARCHANT