E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘There is no massive urgency there’ – O’Neill on whether Downes will be next to sign long-term deal

PUBLISHED: 06:00 03 July 2020

Flynn Downes is contracted to Ipswich Town until 2022, with the club holding the option of a one-year extension. Photo: Pagepix

Flynn Downes is contracted to Ipswich Town until 2022, with the club holding the option of a one-year extension. Photo: Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town handed Luke Woolfenden a new four-year deal this week. STUART WATSON spoke to general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill about the possibility of more contract extensions.

Luke Woolfenden has just signed a new four-year deal with Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve WallerLuke Woolfenden has just signed a new four-year deal with Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town general manager of football operation, Lee O’Neill, says there is ‘no massive urgency’ to follow-up Luke Woolfenden’s new contract with a similar longer-term deal for fellow homegrown star Flynn Downes.

On Wednesday, the Blues announced that Woolfenden – who was the subject of serious transfer interest from Premier League club Sheffield United back in January – had signed a new four-year deal at Portman Road (with the club holding an option to extend that by a fifth), making him the longest contracted player at the club.

The 21-year-old defender signed his previous deal in February 2019 (towards the end of a loan spell at Swindon) and still effectively had three years left on that to go. However, it was felt his impressive progress deserved recognition, while the club also wanted to protect one of its prime assets.

MORE: ‘Completely different from anything we’ve ever worn’ - Town hope to unveil new away kit next week

Armando Dobra recently signed a new deal with Ipswich Town until 2023. Photo: Ross HallsArmando Dobra recently signed a new deal with Ipswich Town until 2023. Photo: Ross Halls

Downes, who is also attracting attention from clubs higher up the pyramid after playing a starring role in League One last season, is in a similar situation to above. He signed his last deal in March 2019 (as a first team regular) and is contracted until 2022, with the club holding the one-year extension option too.

“We are very pleased to have got Luke’s contract done,” said O’Neill. “He had a very good season, is developing nicely and we still think there is a lot more to come from him.

“It’s great that he’s shown commitment to us and hopefully people appreciate that we’ve shown commitment to him. It also protects us as a club, meaning we won’t lose players on the cheap.

“If we can develop enough players like him and Flynn then that’s what’s going to take us to the next level as a club.”

Asked if extending Downes’ contract was on the agenda, he said: “Flynn has effectively still got three years on his deal, so there is no massive urgency there, but we are always talking with players and their agents. Clearly we want to reward young players who do well for us and keep them at the club.”

MORE: ‘For me it’s about getting Ipswich back to the Championship’ - Woolfenden on signing new Town deal

Town recently handed exciting academy product Armando Dobra a new improved deal (2023 + one-year option) having turned down six figure transfer bids for the 18-year-old from Premier League club Brighton back in January.

Fellow academy graduates Jack Lankester, Myles Kenlock, Corrie Ndaba, Dylan Crowe, Tyreece Simpson and Tommy Smith are all contracted until 2022 (plus one year option).

Andre Dozzell is now in the final year of his Ipswich Town contract. Photo: Steve WallerAndre Dozzell is now in the final year of his Ipswich Town contract. Photo: Steve Waller

“We’re obviously delighted that Luke and Armando have both signed long-term deals and, as a club, we want to hang on to our best players whatever age they are,” said O’Neill. “I think (owner) Marcus (Evans) has proved that down the years.

“Like any club though, if an offer comes in for a player you have to look at it. We had that situation in January and we turned down bids for players.”

Of the 41 players professionally contracted to Ipswich Town at present, just over half – 22 – are Playford Road products.

“The academy staff take great pride in seeing any young player wear the first-team shirt and what’s important is that we continue to provide a pathway for our homegrown players to progress from our academy into the senior set-up,” added O’Neill.

Jack Lankester is contracted at Ipswich Town until 2022. Photo: Ross HallsJack Lankester is contracted at Ipswich Town until 2022. Photo: Ross Halls

MORE: Big interview: ‘I was a complete Space Cadet’ - Luke Woolfenden on coming through the Town academy, transfer rumours and Premier League goals

“We don’t know the financial situation we will return to when the new season starts, and we will clearly need a balance of senior players alongside some younger ones, but producing our own players remains one of the cornerstones of Ipswich Town.”

Meanwhile, 29 players are now heading into the final year of their contracts (full list below).

“Negotiations are always going back and forth with agents,” said O’Neill. “Things don’t always happen as quickly as we’d like, but that’s football.

“Being in the last year of a contract can sometimes bring the best out of them. If they are striving to get a new deal or a move elsewhere, that can motivate certain players. Everyone is different.”

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACTS

2021: Holy*, Donacien*, Chambers, Huws, Judge*, Wilson*, Sears*, Jackson*, Nolan*, Bishop*, Nsiala*, Nydam*, El Mizouni*, Wright, Skuse*, Dozzell, Edwards, McGavin*, Drinan, Przybek*, Folami*, Morris*, Cotter, Clements*, Gibbs*, Andoh*, Z.Brown*, K.Brown*, Hughes*

2022: Downes*, Norwood*, Lankester*, Kenlock*, Ndaba*, Crowe*, Smith*, Simpson*, Crane*

2023: Vincent-Young*, Dobra*

2024: Woolfenden*

*known to have a 12-month contract option

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

More changes to Ipswich town centre as shops prepare for ‘Super Saturday’

Outdoor seating clusters will be introdused in Ipswich town centre as part of the second phase of reopening which starts on Saturday. Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL

‘There is no massive urgency there’ – O’Neill on whether Downes will be next to sign long-term deal

Flynn Downes is contracted to Ipswich Town until 2022, with the club holding the option of a one-year extension. Photo: Pagepix

Dairy farm saves £2,000 a year by heating water with cow muck

Dairy farmer Jonny Crickmore has saved £2,000 a year on his electricity bills by using cow muck to heat his water supplies. Picture: Nick Butcher

Life sentence for attack by 22-year-old with strangulation obsession

Daniel Howes kept a list of women he intended to strangle, including his probation officer, previous solicitor, his aunt and mother Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

What will the weather be like on Super Saturday?

Forecasters are predicting a warm and sunny afternoon on Super Saturday in Suffolk and Essex Picture: DENISE BRADLEY