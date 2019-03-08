'They'd have to be better than we've got' - O'Neill on the prosect of January arrivals

Ipswich Town's general manager of football operations, Lee O'Neill, has not ruled out the possibility of January additions to help a promotion push.

The Blues, who have two games in hand on those around them at the top end of the League One table following a blank weekend, take on Rochdale, at Spotland, on Tuesday night.

Manager Paul Lambert has been regularly rotating his large squad so far this season, using 25 different players in the league.

The recent two defeats to Accrington and Rotherham did coincide with injuries to the likes of Kane Vincent-Young, Flynn Downes and James Norwood though.

Town landed some big sell-on fees for the likes of Adam Webster, Tyrone Mings, Matt Clarke and Kieffer Moore this summer. At Thursday's night's Supporters' Club AGM, O'Neill was asked if that money - which the club does not receive in one hit - would be given to Lambert to spend, if needed, when the transfer window opens again in the new year.

"We're constantly looking at and evaluating the squad in general," he said. "I think it's fair to say that we do have one of the strongest squads in the league, so if we were to bring in anyone they'd have to be better than what we've got at the moment.

"We have a squad all fighting for places as it is. We've got a squad of 20+ and they all want to be playing football, they don't just want to sit on the bench or sit in the stands.

"We are looking to strengthen in every area of the pitch as and when we can. Finances do dictate those things, but it's not just about that. It's about having a pathway for players to play as well.

"If things continue the way they are at the moment then there's a healthy competition for places.

"I think Marcus (Evans) was very generous in the last window. We were looking to strengthen in certain areas, we were able to do that and that's probably what's put us in the position we are now.

"We will constantly look it and, as and when we feel we need to, we will look to strengthen."

Vincent-Young has been in Doha, Qatar this week seeing a specialist over the groin injury which has twice forced him off the field.

Cole Skuse also had to come off with a groin injury during the 3-1 home win at Southend recently.