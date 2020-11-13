Breaking

October’s League One award winners - did Town star win player of the month?

Gwion Edwards missed out on League One's player of the month award for October Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

The League One award winners for October have been announced this morning - here they are...

Charlton keeper Ben Amos claimed October's League One player of the month award Picture: PA SPORT Charlton keeper Ben Amos claimed October's League One player of the month award Picture: PA SPORT

Ipswich Town’s Gwion Edwards was up for player of the month, but missed out to Charlton Athletic stopper Ben Amos.

Edwards netted three times in October for the Blues - twice in the 4-1 thumping of Blackpool at the seaside, and again in the following game, a 2-0 win over Accrington Stanley at Portman Road.

Amos, however, kept six clean sheets, and got the vote ahead of Edwards and two strikers - Portsmouth’s Marcus Harness and Siriki Dembele.

Peterborough United's Darren Ferguson won the manager of the month award Picture: PA SPORT Peterborough United's Darren Ferguson won the manager of the month award Picture: PA SPORT

Meanwhile, Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson got the nod for manager of the month ahead of Charlton’s Lee Bowyer, Pompey’s Kenny Jackett and Accrington Stanley’s John Coleman.

Ferguson’s charges, who now sit top of the table, collected 19 points from seven unbeaten games in October, scoring 17 goals in the process.