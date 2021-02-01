News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Did you play football in the Ipswich inter-firm cup?

Mike Bacon

Published: 4:30 PM February 1, 2021   
The winning side from the Ipswich Inter Firm Cup Final. Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

BT Research, inter-firm cup. Winners 1985? Not sure if that's the exact date. - Credit: Archant

Who remembers playing in the Ipswich Inter-Firm Cup. I certainly do.

The EADT had some strong teams in it back in the day and I remember one year we got to the final but lost to BT Research 0-5 It was played at Halifax Road, Ipswich. Our home matches used to be at Woolverstone.

Waterside Works Inter Firm

Waterside Works 1962/63. The caption said this was their Ipswich Inter-firm cup team. But was it? - Credit: Archant

Although I do believe the EADT won it many years before. Pictured on here are a few Inter-Firm teams from the past.

Suffolk FA resurrected the competition in 2009, I think it was. And I must confess seeing as the EADT don't have a team anymore, is the competition still going?

Crane's team at Portman Road in 1960. They lost 2-1 to Cocksege's in the Inter Firm cup Final.; Pict

Cranes pictured at Portman Road in 1960. They lost 2-1 to Cocksedges in the Inter Firm cup final that year. - Credit: Archant

Anyhow, just out of interest, back in 2010, this was the first round draw: Muntons v Churchill, Call Connection v ASDA, Barnes Group v Allport, Ipswich Borough Council v Northgate High School Staff, Suffolk Fire Service v Ipswich Postals, Ipswich Town FC Community Trust staff v J Breheny Contractors, BT Trimley v CSD, ISG Jackson v Ipswich Area Police.

The Allport squad who face Suffolk Police Veterans in the Ipswich Inter-Firm Cup semi-final, back ro

The Allport squad who face Suffolk Police Veterans in the Ipswich Inter-Firm Cup semi-final 2011, back row (left to right): Kevin Jacobs (manager), Kieran Real, John Hope, Matt Ray, Sean Hastings, Matt Ray, Jason Thompson. Front row: Simon Tricker, Alex Wold, Danny Gormer, Gary Geen, Jordan Butcher, Lee Parry, Sam Dowers - Credit: Archant

What are your memories/thoughts of the Inter-firm cup. Anyone got any team pix of inter-firm teams?

