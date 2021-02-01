Did you play football in the Ipswich inter-firm cup?
- Credit: Archant
Who remembers playing in the Ipswich Inter-Firm Cup. I certainly do.
The EADT had some strong teams in it back in the day and I remember one year we got to the final but lost to BT Research 0-5 It was played at Halifax Road, Ipswich. Our home matches used to be at Woolverstone.
Although I do believe the EADT won it many years before. Pictured on here are a few Inter-Firm teams from the past.
Suffolk FA resurrected the competition in 2009, I think it was. And I must confess seeing as the EADT don't have a team anymore, is the competition still going?
Anyhow, just out of interest, back in 2010, this was the first round draw: Muntons v Churchill, Call Connection v ASDA, Barnes Group v Allport, Ipswich Borough Council v Northgate High School Staff, Suffolk Fire Service v Ipswich Postals, Ipswich Town FC Community Trust staff v J Breheny Contractors, BT Trimley v CSD, ISG Jackson v Ipswich Area Police.
What are your memories/thoughts of the Inter-firm cup. Anyone got any team pix of inter-firm teams?
If you love you non-league football, why not follow the Green'Un on Facebook
Most Read
- 1 Where in Suffolk did Netflix's The Dig film?
- 2 How my father found a crucial clue to where Sutton Hoo ship was buried
- 3 Dangerous 'dragon's teeth' sea defences to be removed
- 4 Deadline Day Live: Town complete striker deal while youngsters could exit
- 5 Missing girls may have travelled together
- 6 What was found at Sutton Hoo?
- 7 Two arrested following assault in Ipswich street
- 8 Ipswich Town closing in on loan signing of Tottenham striker Parrott
- 9 'After 46 years, I'm on the point of giving up on them' - Town fans on Crewe draw and Lambert's future
- 10 'My friendship with Sutton Hoo's Basil Brown'