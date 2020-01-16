SIL weekend preview: Old Newton can close in on Cranes

Weekend previews PA Wire/PA Images

Suffolk & Ipswich Senior Division leaders Crane Sports got back to winning way last week with victory at basement side Westerfield.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They still head the table by eight points, but this weekend's opponents Old Newton could still have a say in the title race.

Old Newton maybe fifth in the table and 16 points behind Iain Radnor's side, but with three games in hand they could cut that to seven.

Should they pick up a victory at Greshams, it could be cut to four.

It is a very big ask for Newton, but stranger things have happened.

Henley Athletic lead the chasing pack in second place but will still be rung that 2-3 home defeat by Claydon two weeks ago just as they were starting to put a bit of pressure on Cranes.

Henley are at home to Leiston St Margarets, who haven't been in action for two weeks, but picked up a good point at home to East Bergholt last time out.

Bergholt are in decent form, with just one defeat in six and they travel to an Achilles team whose last win was back in October - at Leiston.

It hasn't been an easy season for the A's, but they are still competitive. Their clash with Bergholt has all the makings of a decent game.

Haughley, in third, travel to Benhall St Mary.

You may also want to watch:

Haughley were impressive winners at Bildeston last weekend, with Jamie Smith again featuring in the goals.

Benhall lost to Capel Plough last time out but have picked up recent home wins against Achilles and Leiston St Margarets and are always good value at home.

Capel Plough entertain Bourne Vale, both sides having won last weekend - Vale an impressive 4-2 over Achilles.

Claydon have a chance to climb the table if they can see off basement dwellers Westerfield, who have still to win a game this season, while Cops and Trimley clash at Humber Doucy Lane.

Cops' defeat at Henley last weekend was their first loss in seven, while Trimley, despite still sitting third bottom, have only lost two of their last six league games.

TOP SIX

Cranes 15 41

Henley 15 33

Haughley 14 29

Bergholt 15 26

Old Newton 12 25

Claydon 15 25