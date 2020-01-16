E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

SIL weekend preview: Old Newton can close in on Cranes

PUBLISHED: 15:04 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 16 January 2020

Weekend previews

Weekend previews

PA Wire/PA Images

Suffolk & Ipswich Senior Division leaders Crane Sports got back to winning way last week with victory at basement side Westerfield.

They still head the table by eight points, but this weekend's opponents Old Newton could still have a say in the title race.

Old Newton maybe fifth in the table and 16 points behind Iain Radnor's side, but with three games in hand they could cut that to seven.

Should they pick up a victory at Greshams, it could be cut to four.

It is a very big ask for Newton, but stranger things have happened.

Henley Athletic lead the chasing pack in second place but will still be rung that 2-3 home defeat by Claydon two weeks ago just as they were starting to put a bit of pressure on Cranes.

Henley are at home to Leiston St Margarets, who haven't been in action for two weeks, but picked up a good point at home to East Bergholt last time out.

Bergholt are in decent form, with just one defeat in six and they travel to an Achilles team whose last win was back in October - at Leiston.

It hasn't been an easy season for the A's, but they are still competitive. Their clash with Bergholt has all the makings of a decent game.

Haughley, in third, travel to Benhall St Mary.

You may also want to watch:

Haughley were impressive winners at Bildeston last weekend, with Jamie Smith again featuring in the goals.

Benhall lost to Capel Plough last time out but have picked up recent home wins against Achilles and Leiston St Margarets and are always good value at home.

Capel Plough entertain Bourne Vale, both sides having won last weekend - Vale an impressive 4-2 over Achilles.

Claydon have a chance to climb the table if they can see off basement dwellers Westerfield, who have still to win a game this season, while Cops and Trimley clash at Humber Doucy Lane.

Cops' defeat at Henley last weekend was their first loss in seven, while Trimley, despite still sitting third bottom, have only lost two of their last six league games.

TOP SIX

Cranes 15 41

Henley 15 33

Haughley 14 29

Bergholt 15 26

Old Newton 12 25

Claydon 15 25

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

A14 closed after crash between lorry and pedestrian

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds due to a serious incident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

A14 closed after crash between lorry and pedestrian

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds due to a serious incident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman with young child threatened with knife in Asda carpark

Have you seen this man? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Energy company accused of ‘devious tactics over A12 bypass negotiations

Members of Farnham Environment Residents and Neighbours campaigning against EDF Energy's preferred bypass route Picture: SARAH MORGAN

Drunk hospital visitor snatched laughing gas from ambulance at A&E

Lee Perry was jailed for a total of 24 weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man dies after collision with lorry on A14

A man has died following a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Jury discharged in domestic assault case

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists