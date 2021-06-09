Gallery
Did you play sport in the 1970s?.. Are you featured in these classic sporting photos?
- Credit: Archant
Pick a year, pick a decade, and there will have been plenty of sport played.
Playing sport, whether for fun or competitively, is something most of us have done.
So, take a look back at the 1970s and see if you are featured in any of these old sporting photos from that decade.
And if you enjoy Suffolk sports memories, head over to our Facebook page Suffolk Sporting Memories and join us.
NICHOLIANS FC 1975
ORWELL HIGH SCHOOL, FELIXSTOWE SPORTS DAY 1975
IPSWICH YMCA Ladies hockey 1971
Heading for a trip to Norway
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich Town set to bid for Rotherham midfielder Matt Crooks
- 2 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with leading League One keeper
- 3 Mum-of-two takes 'leap of faith' by opening new town centre cake bar
- 4 New Woodbridge restaurant to open at former furniture store
- 5 Why Joe Biden will be in Suffolk this week
- 6 Transfer window is open... A look at the business Ipswich Town need to do
- 7 Grandmother killed in A143 crash while walking home with husband
- 8 Postman who abandoned 'undriveable' van wins unfair dismissal claim
- 9 Former Town goalkeeper joins League One club after Ipswich release
- 10 Mike Bacon: 'I'm in love with the shape of..... us!'
SUFFOLK COLTS RUGBY 1971
Another team going on tour - but doesn't say where!
SAXMUNDHAM GYMNASTICS 1979
RANELAGH ROAD SCHOOL, IPSWICH 1979
Holding the cup.... a young Jason Dozzell
HADLEIGH RIFLE team 1979
CHANTRY SCHOOL, IPSWICH BASKETBALL 1976
If you enjoyed looking at these old Suffolk Sporting pix, then head over to Suffolk Sporting Memories where there are plenty more... And join the group and post your own