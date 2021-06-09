News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport

Gallery

Did you play sport in the 1970s?.. Are you featured in these classic sporting photos?

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 10:00 AM June 9, 2021    Updated: 10:09 AM June 9, 2021
The Bury Bombers ladies rugby team of February 1976.

Bury Bombers ladies rugby team of February 1976. - Credit: Archant

Pick a year, pick a decade, and there will have been plenty of sport played.

Playing sport, whether for fun or competitively, is something most of us have done.

So, take a look back at the 1970s and see if you are featured in any of these old sporting photos from that decade.

And if you enjoy Suffolk sports memories, head over to our Facebook page Suffolk Sporting Memories and join us.


NICHOLIANS FC 1975

Nicholians 1975/76

Nicholians 1975/76 - Credit: Archant

ORWELL HIGH SCHOOL, FELIXSTOWE SPORTS DAY 1975

Felixstowe MemoriesOrwell High School sports day in July 1975

Orwell High School, Felixstowe sports day, July 1975 - Credit: Archant

IPSWICH YMCA Ladies hockey 1971

Heading for a trip to Norway

Star MemoriesYMCA Ladies Hockry Team leave Ipswich for trip to Norway. 1971Neg 22191ES

Ipswich YMCA Ladies hockey team leave Ipswich for a trip to Norway 1971 - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich Town set to bid for Rotherham midfielder Matt Crooks
  2. 2 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with leading League One keeper
  3. 3 Mum-of-two takes 'leap of faith' by opening new town centre cake bar
  1. 4 New Woodbridge restaurant to open at former furniture store
  2. 5 Why Joe Biden will be in Suffolk this week
  3. 6 Transfer window is open... A look at the business Ipswich Town need to do
  4. 7 Grandmother killed in A143 crash while walking home with husband
  5. 8 Postman who abandoned 'undriveable' van wins unfair dismissal claim
  6. 9 Former Town goalkeeper joins League One club after Ipswich release
  7. 10 Mike Bacon: 'I'm in love with the shape of..... us!'

SUFFOLK COLTS RUGBY 1971

Another team going on tour - but doesn't say where!

The Suffolk Colts team as they left Bury St Edmunds for a tour in April 1971.

The Suffolk Colts team as they left Bury St Edmunds for a tour in April 1971.

SAXMUNDHAM GYMNASTICS 1979

The Saxmundham Middle School Gymnastic Team pictured in March 1979. Who are these youngsters?EAD

The Saxmundham Middle School Gymnastic Team pictured in March 1979 - Credit: Archant

RANELAGH ROAD SCHOOL, IPSWICH 1979

Holding the cup.... a young Jason Dozzell

Kindred Spirits pix for July 3Celebration time for the Ranelagh Road School football team in 1979.

Celebration time for the Ranelagh Road School football team in 1979. With the cup is Jason Dozzell who went on to play for Ipswich Town and Spurs. He scored a goal on his debut for Town in the match against Coventry in February 1984. - Credit: Dave Kindred

HADLEIGH RIFLE team 1979

Members of the Hadleigh rifle club team with a trophy in October 1979.

Members of the Hadleigh rifle club team with a trophy in October 1979. - Credit: Archant

CHANTRY SCHOOL, IPSWICH BASKETBALL 1976

Memory Frame NostalgiaChantry Basketball Team in September 1976ES 16.9.11

Chantry Basketball Team in September 1976 - Credit: Archant


If you enjoyed looking at these old Suffolk Sporting pix, then head over to Suffolk Sporting Memories where there are plenty more... And join the group and post your own

Nostalgia
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk police are currently at the Sainsbury's store in Recreation Way,  Mildenhall

Suffolk Live | Updated

Sainsbury's closed after man injured

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The transport vehicle measured 60m from end to end

A14 | Video

WATCH drone footage of abnormal load driving over Orwell Bridge

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
The zebra finches need rehoming after their Newmarket owner gave them up

Could you home some of these Australian zebra finch birds?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Luke Chambers takes a throw-in.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Former Town skipper Chambers set to sign for new club

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon