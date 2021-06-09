Did you play sport in the 1970s?.. Are you featured in these classic sporting photos?

Gallery

Pick a year, pick a decade, and there will have been plenty of sport played.

Playing sport, whether for fun or competitively, is something most of us have done.

So, take a look back at the 1970s and see if you are featured in any of these old sporting photos from that decade.

NICHOLIANS FC 1975

Nicholians 1975/76 - Credit: Archant

ORWELL HIGH SCHOOL, FELIXSTOWE SPORTS DAY 1975

Orwell High School, Felixstowe sports day, July 1975 - Credit: Archant

IPSWICH YMCA Ladies hockey 1971

Heading for a trip to Norway

Ipswich YMCA Ladies hockey team leave Ipswich for a trip to Norway 1971 - Credit: Archant

SUFFOLK COLTS RUGBY 1971

Another team going on tour - but doesn't say where!

The Suffolk Colts team as they left Bury St Edmunds for a tour in April 1971.

SAXMUNDHAM GYMNASTICS 1979

The Saxmundham Middle School Gymnastic Team pictured in March 1979 - Credit: Archant

RANELAGH ROAD SCHOOL, IPSWICH 1979

Holding the cup.... a young Jason Dozzell

Celebration time for the Ranelagh Road School football team in 1979. With the cup is Jason Dozzell who went on to play for Ipswich Town and Spurs. He scored a goal on his debut for Town in the match against Coventry in February 1984. - Credit: Dave Kindred

HADLEIGH RIFLE team 1979

Members of the Hadleigh rifle club team with a trophy in October 1979. - Credit: Archant

CHANTRY SCHOOL, IPSWICH BASKETBALL 1976

Chantry Basketball Team in September 1976 - Credit: Archant





