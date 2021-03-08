News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport

Gallery

Are you featured in these classic old sports team photographs?

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 10:45 AM March 8, 2021    Updated: 10:48 AM March 8, 2021
The teams line up for the EADT camera man beofre the start of the Middleton Ladies Charity Shield Fo

This photograph is from 1973 and features the Middleton Ladies Charity Shield football final. Are you on here? - Credit: Archant

Many of us played sport. And many of us have happy sporting memories.

Well, our new Suffolk Sporting Memories Facebook page is proving hugely popular. Head over there and see what we mean!

Already we have had plenty of folks posting their old team and action photographs, from swimming to hockey, darts to football, motocross to cricket.

Here are a few that have already been posted.

Take a look on Suffolk Sporting Memories on Facebook and join us.


CLIFFORD ROAD SCHOOLS SWIMMING
CHAMPIONS 1973 or 74

Clifford Road Schools Swimming Champions 1973or 74.

Clifford Road Schools Swimming Champions 1973 or 74. - Credit: Richard Garrard


SUFFOLK CRICKET TEAM
August 1974

STAR MEMORY FRAME NOSTALGIASuffolk Cricket Team pictured in Ipswich in August 1974N

Suffolk Cricket team pictured in Ipswich in August 1974 - Credit: Archant


IPSWICH SUNDAY MORNING FOOTBALL
LEAGUE PRESENTATIONS 1971

Star Memories Sunday Morning Footbal League presentations 1971Neg 22311ES 11.12.12

Ipswich Sunday Morning Football League presentations 1971 - Credit: Archant


FELIXSTOWE CRICKET CLUB, 1970

LETS TALK MAGAZINE OCTOBER 2003 UN-USEDMEMORY LANE SPORTS TEAMSFelixstowe Cricket C

Felixstowe Cricket Club pose for their centenary portrait in August 1970 - Credit: Archant


COPLESTON SCHOOL, IPSWICH
NETBALL TEAM 1986

Copleston Road School, Ipswich, netball team in October 1986

Copleston Road School, Ipswich, netball team in October 1986 - Credit: Archant


Join us on Facebook at SUFFOLK SPORTING MEMORIES where you find many more old sports teams and memories

Suffolk Sporting Memories on Facebook

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gillingham manager Steve Evans during the Sky Bet League One match at The Valley, London. Picture da

'Cook changes it for Ipswich... I never thought it would happen for them...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The Green Cavendish

Investigation launched as man dies after car fire in village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Novelist and screenwriter Anthony Horowitz Picture: GREGG BROWN

Filming for new TV detective thriller to take place in Suffolk

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon
Police investigate the scene of a three vehicle collision on the A12 near Frostenden. Picture:Sara

Man dies following collision on A12

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus