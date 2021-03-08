Gallery
Are you featured in these classic old sports team photographs?
- Credit: Archant
Many of us played sport. And many of us have happy sporting memories.
Well, our new Suffolk Sporting Memories Facebook page is proving hugely popular. Head over there and see what we mean!
Already we have had plenty of folks posting their old team and action photographs, from swimming to hockey, darts to football, motocross to cricket.
Here are a few that have already been posted.
Take a look on Suffolk Sporting Memories on Facebook and join us.
CLIFFORD ROAD SCHOOLS SWIMMING
CHAMPIONS 1973 or 74
SUFFOLK CRICKET TEAM
August 1974
IPSWICH SUNDAY MORNING FOOTBALL
LEAGUE PRESENTATIONS 1971
FELIXSTOWE CRICKET CLUB, 1970
COPLESTON SCHOOL, IPSWICH
NETBALL TEAM 1986
Join us on Facebook at SUFFOLK SPORTING MEMORIES where you find many more old sports teams and memories