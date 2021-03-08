Are you featured in these classic old sports team photographs?

Gallery

This photograph is from 1973 and features the Middleton Ladies Charity Shield football final. Are you on here? - Credit: Archant

Many of us played sport. And many of us have happy sporting memories.

Already we have had plenty of folks posting their old team and action photographs, from swimming to hockey, darts to football, motocross to cricket.

Here are a few that have already been posted.

CLIFFORD ROAD SCHOOLS SWIMMING

CHAMPIONS 1973 or 74

Clifford Road Schools Swimming Champions 1973 or 74. - Credit: Richard Garrard





SUFFOLK CRICKET TEAM

August 1974

Suffolk Cricket team pictured in Ipswich in August 1974 - Credit: Archant





IPSWICH SUNDAY MORNING FOOTBALL

LEAGUE PRESENTATIONS 1971

Ipswich Sunday Morning Football League presentations 1971 - Credit: Archant





FELIXSTOWE CRICKET CLUB, 1970

Felixstowe Cricket Club pose for their centenary portrait in August 1970 - Credit: Archant





COPLESTON SCHOOL, IPSWICH

NETBALL TEAM 1986

Copleston Road School, Ipswich, netball team in October 1986 - Credit: Archant





