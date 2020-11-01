E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

‘The first one is always the hardest to get’ - Hawkins confident more goals will come after Crewe winner

PUBLISHED: 10:00 02 November 2020

Oli Hawkins is surrounded by his Town teammates after scoring the only goal in the victory over Crewe Alexandra Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Oli Hawkins is surrounded by his Town teammates after scoring the only goal in the victory over Crewe Alexandra Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Oli Hawkins is confident the goals will start to flow now he’s finally off the mark for Ipswich Town.

Oli Hawkins heads in the only goal of the game against Crewe Alexandra. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comOli Hawkins heads in the only goal of the game against Crewe Alexandra. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The former Portsmouth man was the difference-maker for the Blues as he towered above Crewe defender Omar Beckles to head home the winner just past the hour on Saturday, with his first goal coming in his 10th appearance for the club. The goal encapsulated what the 28-year-old is all about and, with the pressure now lifted, Hawkins is hopeful of doing it more regularly for his new club.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home win against Crewe

“As a striker, when the first goal goes in it’s such a relief and thankfully for me today I managed to get off the mark,” he said.

“In the last four or five games, not getting my first goal, it felt like it wasn’t going to go in. The first one is always the hardest to get so if I kept sticking at what I was good at and by sticking at that back post, with the quality we have I would always be able to score.

“During my career I’ve always seen myself as a back stick player who can arrive and get on top of defenders to try and score. I like any kind of cross but I’ll aim to be at the back stick. (Alan) Judgey’s ball in was brilliant today with some quick thinking from a corner and with the quality we have in our team hopefully more will come.

“The first one is the pressure one so now I’ve got it, that pressure is gone. I’ll focus on playing my game and being a real threat up there, but knowing I have a goal behind me means I can relax a bit more and keeping doing what I need to do.”

MORE: Watch: Hawkins’ header gives Town win over Crewe - full highlights

Hawkins admitted his role as the lone striker in this Ipswich side is different to how he’s played for most of his career, given how much of the ball he sees at his feet rather than to his head, but he’s enjoying learning a new style of play.

“It’s different to what I’m used to but we’re a football team with really good quality,” he said.

“There’s a lot of stuff I still need to learn here but I’m going to keep on doing that. I’m maybe used to the ball coming up to my neck or my chest but here it’s a lot more to feet, so that’s what I need to keep working on and better myself.”

The striker admitted Ipswich were far from their best in this game, with Crewe playing the better football and dominating long spells, but the forward believes the fact they were able to come out with three points is a good sign as Town look to win promotion this season.

MORE: Sunday Snap: Royle and Lambert, a bad omen, Woolfenden’s new look and a tale of two right-backs

“In the first half everyone could see we struggled and they put it on us with a dominant performance, but we knew in the second half we had to come out and play much better, which I think we did.

“I didn’t feel like we were at our best today but for teams looking for titles and promotions you need to be able to slog and fight to sometimes come out of games with 1-0 wins.

“If you want to get promoted you have to make sure your home form is strong and you don’t really concede or lose games.

“That’s what we’re going to try and do. We haven’t conceded at home in the league and we’re going to try and keep that going.

“It’s been an impressive run and in a promotion-winning side you need a big squad and you need players in every position, fighting to get into the side. If we can keep that up then we’ll be ok.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus rates rise in some Suffolk districts but fall in others

Here are the most up-to-date coronavirus stats for Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What is next for the multi-million pound Gateway 14 project?

The Gateway 14 business park off the A14 at Stowmarket could take 10 to 15 years to be completed. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL/SEALAND AERIAL

Non-league and grassroots football in Suffolk set to be halted due to new Covid-19 rules

A happy scene: Harry Knights and Liam Jackson celebrate Leiston'’s second goal, in the FA Trophy tie against Worthing yesterday. Unfortunately, it is set to be the last weekend for several weeks when non-league football can take place below Step 2. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

‘Keep golf courses open’, says Suffolk club director

Golf courses off the chance for exercise and social distancing. Photo: PA

Home-video shows Ed Sheeran working on painting he has donated to Suffolk auction

Ed Sheeran has donated his painting, Dab 2, to be auctioned for the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Coronavirus rates rise in some Suffolk districts but fall in others

Here are the most up-to-date coronavirus stats for Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What is next for the multi-million pound Gateway 14 project?

The Gateway 14 business park off the A14 at Stowmarket could take 10 to 15 years to be completed. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL/SEALAND AERIAL

Non-league and grassroots football in Suffolk set to be halted due to new Covid-19 rules

A happy scene: Harry Knights and Liam Jackson celebrate Leiston'’s second goal, in the FA Trophy tie against Worthing yesterday. Unfortunately, it is set to be the last weekend for several weeks when non-league football can take place below Step 2. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

‘Keep golf courses open’, says Suffolk club director

Golf courses off the chance for exercise and social distancing. Photo: PA

Home-video shows Ed Sheeran working on painting he has donated to Suffolk auction

Ed Sheeran has donated his painting, Dab 2, to be auctioned for the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Keep golf courses open’, says Suffolk club director

Golf courses off the chance for exercise and social distancing. Photo: PA

Aviation industry ‘neglected from day one of pandemic’ claims airports boss

Charlie Cornish, chief executive of MAG, has slammed the government's approach to his industry during the pandemic Picture: MAG

Which store would you bring back? Woolworths, C&A and BHS are all on most-missed list

Woolworths Ipswich in 2008, the year it closed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Charity box stolen from dog grooming business after window broken

A charity box was stolen from All Breeds Dog Grooming business on Melton Road, Acton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘The first one is always the hardest to get’ - Hawkins confident more goals will come after Crewe winner

Oli Hawkins is surrounded by his Town teammates after scoring the only goal in the victory over Crewe Alexandra Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com