‘We’re only going to get better’ - Hawkins vows Town will turn things around

PUBLISHED: 15:00 04 December 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 04 December 2020

Oli Hawkins, left, believes Ipswich Town will turn things around Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Oli Hawkins, left, believes Ipswich Town will turn things around Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Ipswich Town target man Oli Hawkins insists that the struggling Blues are ‘only going to get better.’

Oli Hawkins heads Town into a 1-0 lead against Crewe Picture: STEVE WALLEROli Hawkins heads Town into a 1-0 lead against Crewe Picture: STEVE WALLER

Town have hit the skids in recent weeks, battling a slew of injuries to key players and a poor run of form which has resulted in just three wins in the last 11 games in all competitions.

They still sit fifth in the League One table though, ahead of tomorrow’s long trip to Plymouth.

Big striker Hawkins, who’s scored once in 14 games so far, told the club website: “We’re fifth in the league and we’ve got a lot of injuries and a lot of players to come back.

“I’m confident that we’re only going to get better and we will kick on. The results we’ve had recently haven’t been the greatest but we’re still in and around it.

“We’ll go to Plymouth and try to put in a similar performance to Oxford defensively, but hopefully this time go and get some goals.”

Luke Chambers congratulates goal scorer Oli Hawkins during the win over Crewe Picture: STEVE WALLERLuke Chambers congratulates goal scorer Oli Hawkins during the win over Crewe Picture: STEVE WALLER

The ex-Portsmouth frontman also gave his thoughts on the return of supporters, with 2,000 Argyle fans set to be at Home Park tomorrow, before the same number return to Portman Road a week on Saturday for the visit of Pompey - the first time fans will have attended a game at Town since March 7.

“It’ll make a difference,” Hawkins explained. “It’s just something in there from the games we’ve had without fans.

“Yes it’s only 2,000 but hopefully we’ll be able to hear some noise and start getting that feel and atmosphere back again.

“I’m looking forward to the Portsmouth game next weekend when it’ll be our fans in the ground.”

