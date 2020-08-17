‘I still have my best to offer’ - Big striker Hawkins excited about Town move
PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 17 August 2020
Big striker Oli Hawkins says he still has his best to offer as he arrives at Portman Road ahead of a promotion push in the coming campaign.
The 6ft 5ins target man, who can also play at centre back, will bring some much-needed physicality to the Town front line.
The striker, 28, who’s signed an initial two year deal, with an option for a third, found minutes hard to come by at Portsmouth last season, in part due to injury and also due to the form of ex-Ipswich striker Ellis Harrison.
He scored 18 goals in 96 games at Fratton Park and will be hoping to give his career a kick-start in Suffolk.
“It’s a pleasure to have signed here,” Hawkins told iFollow Ipswich.
“I was at Portsmouth last season and that’s a big club with an excellent fan base, it’s the same here.
“This is a new start for me and I’m looking forward to getting that buzz back. I still have my best to offer at this level so I want to show that.
“I’m excited and once the football starts I really think I’ll enjoy myself here. I’m here to help the club achieve what it wants to.”
