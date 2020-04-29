‘Norwich will always be a much bigger club than Ipswich’ - Ex-Canary Oliveira takes another shot at Town

Nelson Oliveira celebrates in front of unimpressed Town fans, after putting Reading into a first half lead last season. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Norwich City old boy Nelson Oliveira has taken another pop at Ipswich Town, claiming the Canaries ‘will always be a bigger club’.

A masked Nelson Oliveira celebrates with his Reading teammates at Portman Road last season. Picture: STEVE WALLER A masked Nelson Oliveira celebrates with his Reading teammates at Portman Road last season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Oliveira, who previously insisted Norwich were a ‘better club’, with ‘better players’ than Town ahead of a derby clash in October 2017, made the comments in an interview with Reading fan site The Tilehurst End.

He scored for the Royals at Portman Road while on loan with Reading in the Championship last season, and promptly celebrated in front of Town fans.

The Portugal international said: “I never had an easy relationship with Ipswich fans. One time playing for Norwich I said that we should win the derby because Norwich is a bigger club. Maybe I didn’t look at the stories of both clubs, as I know Ipswich is also a good club.

Nelson Oliveira in action for Norwich against Town. Picture: PA Nelson Oliveira in action for Norwich against Town. Picture: PA

“But I still think Norwich is bigger.

“I have love for the people of Norwich and for the fans.

“In my opinion, Norwich will always be a much bigger club than Ipswich. So when I scored that goal, my yellow and green heart came through.

“I celebrated with a little bit more passion, and it helped us get an important win as well.”

Oliveira is now playing for AEK Athens.