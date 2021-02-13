Former Ipswich Witch and Norwich Star speedway ace passes away

Breaking

Published: 7:17 PM February 13, 2021 Updated: 8:14 PM February 13, 2021

One of speedway's most popular-ever riders and a former Ipswich Witch and Norwich Star racer, has died.

Olle Nygren became the first Swede to finish on the World Championship rostrum in 1954 and he rode for both East Anglian sides, as well as a plethora of other British teams, including Swindon, West Ham, a spell at King's Lynn and Coventry. He was 91.

Norwich Stars 1964: left to right; Billy Bales, Olle Nygren, .Sandor Levai, Ove Fundin, Reg Trott (on bike), John Debbage, Trevor Hedge and Tich Read - Credit: ARCHANT

He rode for Norwich between 1962 and 64, before turning out for the Witches between 1972 and 74.

Nygren was Swedish Champion in 1949 and became Nordic Champion in 1960. He reached the world final five times and spent much of his life living in Suffolk - he made his home at Felixstowe.

In 1960 he was part of the Swedish team that won the World Team Cup, in his native country. The other members of the team were Ove Fundin,, Rune Sormander and Bjorn Knutsson. He rode with Fundin at Norwich.

Olle Nygren, pictured walking on the seafront at Felixstowe - Credit: Keith Hammett





The former world No.3 lived a very active life and continued riding motorbikes into his 90s and his speedway training schools proved very popular.

Olle was an outstanding all-round motorcycle rider and competed at international level in six different motorcycle sports and also celebrated success in car racing.