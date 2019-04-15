Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Garnett on Golf: Wright and Ollington win Suffolk Amateur Foursomes title

15 April, 2019 - 15:21
Aldeburgh’s James Ollington (centre) and Will Wright, the Suffolk Amateur Foursomes champions, after being presented with the McLeod Cup by Suffolk Golf Union president Bill Darling. Photograph: TONY GARNETT

Aldeburgh's James Ollington (centre) and Will Wright, the Suffolk Amateur Foursomes champions, after being presented with the McLeod Cup by Suffolk Golf Union president Bill Darling. Photograph: TONY GARNETT

Archant

Will Wright and James Ollington of Aldeburgh won the McLeod Cup as Suffolk Amateur Foursomes champions at Halesworth.

Woodbridge’s Steve Mann (left) and Adrian Studd, the Suffolk Senior Foursomes champions, with SGU president Bill Darling. Photograph: TONY GARNETTWoodbridge’s Steve Mann (left) and Adrian Studd, the Suffolk Senior Foursomes champions, with SGU president Bill Darling. Photograph: TONY GARNETT

Their steady rounds of 72 and 74 were good enough to overhaul Rushmere's Josh Cottrell and Connor James by one shot after trailing by four at lunch. The Rushmere pair had to settle for the Watts Salvers.

Wright, who won the trophy with Dave Quinney 10 years ago, and Ollington were five under par for the four par five holes in their first round when they had three birdies and an eagle.

Diss county players James Biggs and Chris Bartrum had won this trophy for the past four years. Biggs was playing in national events in Hampshire and, although he did not win, he had a second round of 63 in the Selborne Salver at Blackmoor.

Bartrum's new partnership with Chris Vince of Haverhill got off to a slow start with 81. In the second round their vastly improved score of 71 was second only to Ben Sayers of Felixstowe and Josh Robertson who were also out of contention after 80 in the morning but hit back with 70 in the afternoon.

Gorleston junior Jack Butcher and Brendan Gough took third place with rounds of 74 and 75. The young Bury St Edmunds pair of Ben Aves and Max Adams were four shots behind the winners.

The senior championship went to Steve Mann and Adrian Studd of Woodbridge by two shots from Stephen Whymark and Roger Taylor.

It was bitterly cold in the morning and no fun for referees on buggies.

Had a bookmaker been present there would have been several short-priced pairings that fell by the wayside.

Russell Rayner and Marc Duszynski of Ipswich won the handicap prize on count back from Ross Howard and Ricky Ling of Rushmere.

The Halesworth course was in splendid condition with a new feature. What used to be a pond is now lake with a fountain to be put in soon and fish to be introduced.

How tempting it would be to make the 18th hole finish with a shot over the water to where the putting green is now placed.

Gross scores

146: W Wright and J Ollington (Aldeburgh) 72 74 (McLeod Cup).

147: J Cottrell and C James (Rushmere) 68 79 (Watts Salvers).

149: J Butcher and B Gough (Gorleston) 74 75.

150: B Sayers (Felixstowe Ferry) and J Robertson (Ufford Park) 80 70; M Adams and B Aves (Bury St Edmunds) 75 75.

152: A Cunningham and A Gee (Bury St Edmunds) 73 79; C Bartrum (Diss) and C Vince (Haverhill) 81 71; S Crosby and D Western (Gorleston) 79 73; J Johnson (Ipswich) and C Taylor (Diss) 75 77.

152: R Rayner and M Duszynski (Ipswich) 77 75; R Howard and R Ling (Rushmere) 74 78.

153: S Byford (Ipswich) and J Seeley (Newton Green) 76 77. J Reiss and J Wybar (Aldeburgh) 74 79.

154: S Mann and A Studd (Woodbridge) 80 74 (senior champions); B Coleman and T Titcombe (Bury St Edmunds) 80 74; A Sheldrake (Felixstowe Ferry) and G Fricker (Ufford Park) 74 80; J Jones and A Meredith (Hintlesham) 78 76.

155: J Chadd and B Leuty (Gorleston) 75 80; A Taylor (Bungay) and R Palmer (Southwold) 76 79.

156: A Middle and P Robinson (Rushmere) 78 78; R Taylor (Aldeburgh) and S Whymark (Woodbridge) 78 78.

157: J Ford and G Maynard (Southwold) 78 79; C Fleming and J Tyler (Ipswich) 77 80.

158: P Coby and W McIntosh (Halesworth) 77 81.

159: T Fowler (Ipswich) and T Ayles (Woodbridge) 80 79; G Hills (Felixstowe Ferry) and R Oakey (Newton Green) 82 77.

160: M and T Weaver (Bury St Edmunds) 75 85; R Foreman and M Ford (Thorpeness) 78 82; J Driver and M Closs (Diss) 77 83.

161: G Shillings and M Coby (Halesworth) 79 82.

162: T Hall (Bury St Edmunds) and B Newman (Rookery Park) 79 83; N Robson and M Olding (Aldeburgh) 76 86; S Debenham (Hintlesham) and J Finch (Woodbridge) 82 80.

163: D Bright (Gorleston) and J Millard (Bury St Edmunds) 83 80; R and J Nicholson (Bury St Edmunds) 79 84..

164: A Whittaker and M Jackson (Woodbridge) 82 82; C Weller and P Wright (Diss) 80 84; S Bearman (Newton Green) and K Brooks (Hintlesham) 81 83.

165: D Rosser and L Cleland (Ufford Park) 78 87; J Harrison and J West (Woodbridge) 85 80; P Buckle and R Spore (Stowmarket) 81 84; Z Fryer (Aldeburgh Artisans) and L Staff (Thorpeness) 83 82.

166: R Dzierozynski and S Coonan (Woodbridge) 82 84; T Hellyer and K Tarrant (Hintlesham) 85 81.

167: A Crisp (Halesworth) and B Richardson (Gorleston) 84 83.

169: C Ginn and D Barton (Woodbridge) 86 83; D Matter and N Salmon (Bury St Edmunds) 84 85.

170: M Penman and A Shepherd (Ipswich) 83 87; R Clemson and J Hellyer (Hintlesham) 90 80.

173: P Sherwood and W Jacques (Halesworth) 85 88.

175: D Reid and R Pearce (Woodbridge) 86 89.

177: H Hodgson and T Crisp (Woodbridge) 92 85.

- Richard Smith, the newly-appointed head professional at Southwold, shared the honours with Will Farley of Rushmere in the Suffolk PGA Winter League meeting at Royal Worlington.

Both players had rounds of two over par 72.

It was a close finish with Lawrence Dodd (Culford Academy) and Neil Mitchell (Ipswich Golf Range) with 73.

Fifth place went to Kelvin Vince (Rushmere) with 74.

Smith joined Southwold from Trentham Golf Club in the Midlands Region.

- Jamie Abbott (Ipswich) finished joint fifth in the Jamega Tour event over the Downs course at Goodwood. He has rounds of 70 and 73 to finish one under par. He is preparing for his Challenge Tour visit to Turkey at the end of the month.

The annual East Region pro-am in Vilamoura on The Algarve was won by Jason Levermore (Little Channels). He had rounds of 68 on the Old Course, 74 over Pinhal and 72 in his final round at the Millennium.

Calvin Sherwood (Rookery Park) and Paul Waring (Felixstowe Ferry) play in the PGA Europro final qualifier at Frilford Heath this week.

Most Read

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Traffic delays on A12 after hit and run causes multi-vehicle collision

Traffic is building on the northbound carriageway of the A12 following a multi-vehicle collision near Marks Tey in Essex. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Traffic delays on A12 after hit and run causes multi-vehicle collision

Traffic is building on the northbound carriageway of the A12 following a multi-vehicle collision near Marks Tey in Essex. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Traffic delays on A12 after hit and run causes multi-vehicle collision

Traffic is building on the northbound carriageway of the A12 following a multi-vehicle collision near Marks Tey in Essex. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman taken to hospital after

Suffolk police were called to the scene of the collision on the B1066 near Horringer where a Citroen C3 and a Jaguar collided. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

Kings of Anglia podcast: Relegation post-mortem, financial consequences and looking to the future

Ipswich Town were relegated to League One at the weekend,

Garnett on Golf: Wright and Ollington win Suffolk Amateur Foursomes title

Aldeburgh’s James Ollington (centre) and Will Wright, the Suffolk Amateur Foursomes champions, after being presented with the McLeod Cup by Suffolk Golf Union president Bill Darling. Photograph: TONY GARNETT

Wattisham-based Apache helicopters deployed to Estonia

Final checks are carried out on five Apache helicopters on the flight line at Wattisham Airfield in Suffolk, as they head to the Baltics for a three-month deployment. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists