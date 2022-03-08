News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Olly Murs reveals why he got involved in non-league football

Toby Lown

Published: 6:00 AM March 8, 2022
Olly Murs rose to stardom via The X Factor. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Olly Murs has revealed why he got involved with Coggeshall Town FC. - Credit: PA

Pop star Olly Murs has revealed why he became involved with Essex non-league side Coggeshall Town.

The X-factor star first got involved with the Isthmian League North Division side in 2016 as a player, and is currently a director of the club.

Speaking to Heart Bingo, Murs, who has four UK number one singles, said: "My uncle was also a manager there, and my uncle would often babysit me there as a kid growing up.

"I love the club and it gave me a chance to get away from the madness of the celebrity part of my life.

"It gave me a chance to be part of the real world again, being part of a proper football team.

"It’s great, I love being around all the boys, dressing room banter and the feel of watching football every Saturday. I love it. It’s kind of like a hobby. It gives me the chance to do something I love other than music." 

