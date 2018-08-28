Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

On the run: no thoroughbred performance at the Pontefract parkrun

PUBLISHED: 13:32 16 November 2018

Runners follow the inside rail of the racecourse, at last Saturday's Pontefract parkrun in West Yorkshire. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Runners follow the inside rail of the racecourse, at last Saturday's Pontefract parkrun in West Yorkshire. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

Athletics correspondent Carl Marston is travelling around the region (and beyond) running in different parkruns. This week he heads north to the Pontefract parkrun

The Grandstand at Pontefract racecourse, an impressive backdrop for the Pontefract parkrun. Picture: CARL MARSTOThe Grandstand at Pontefract racecourse, an impressive backdrop for the Pontefract parkrun. Picture: CARL MARSTO

The venues for parkruns are numerous and varied, with the 570-plus events in the UK spread around country parks, school-fields, seafront promenades, recreation grounds and woodland.

Many others are staged on National Trust sites, in prisons, on water meadows, around reservoirs, in young offenders’ institutes, on islands and in urban parks.

With the exception of prisons and the young offender institutes, I have visited most of these types of venues, up and down the country, although last weekend was a first for me – a racecourse.

I reckon there are at least eight racecourses which host parkruns across England and Wales, though there are probably a few more.

Runners approach the finish of last Saturday's Pontefract parkrun, with a circuit of the boating lake. Picture: CARL MARSTONRunners approach the finish of last Saturday's Pontefract parkrun, with a circuit of the boating lake. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Northampton, Market Rasen, Hereford, York, Haverfordwest, Worcester Pitchcroft and Catterick all stage the weekly free 5Ks on a Saturday morning.

However, I nipped up to Pontefract last Saturday, to take part in the Pontefract parkrun on Pontefract racecourse in West Yorkshire.

- On the run: most easterly trip to Lowestoft parkrun

A turn on the Pontefract parkrun route, in front of the boating lake. Picture: CARL MARSTONA turn on the Pontefract parkrun route, in front of the boating lake. Picture: CARL MARSTON

‘A bit far to be travelling for a 5K, just to keep this parkrun tour ticking over, Carl,’ I hear you cry – well, it is a 160-mile trek and a three-hour drive from my Suffolk home, but I did have an excuse.

Jumping back on the Colchester United bandwagon, and in search of FA Cup glory, I was on my way up to Accrington Stanley to report on a first round tie for this newspaper, so an early start and a stop-off at Pontefract racecourse seemed the ‘sensible’ thing to do.

The run-down

Horse-racing in Pontefract was recorded as early as 1648, just before Oliver Cromwell took over the local castle, with races continuing to take place on meadows near the town.

Nowadays, Pontefract racecourse is one of the longest continuous flat racing circuits in Europe, boasting a tough last three furlongs uphill to the finish post. It was also the first horse racing venue in the country to have a dope testing facility.

This is all very well, and I would probably have failed such a test before last Saturday’s Pontefract parkrun, due to the intake of pain-killing drugs to combat my now-all-too-common sore hip/calf.

- On the run: pain relief at King’s Lynn parkrun

As for the uphill finish, the parkrun fortunately avoids that threat by rounding off with a circuit of the boating lake, in the middle of the circuit. In fact, the parkrun starts with a lap around the boating lake, before completing a full circuit of the racecourse on a trail around the inside rail of the two-mile loop.

Alas, there was no thoroughbred performance from me last Saturday morning – ‘lame donkey’ would be nearer the truth.

Last Saturday’s results

Bradley Walker, of nearby club Ackworth Road Runners, led home a field of 340 runners, joggers and walkers in a time of 18mins 04secs. Philip Wainwright (an appropriate surname for these parts, being close to the Pennines) was second in 18:20.

Faye Banks, from Pontefract AC, was the first female in 19:09.

Records

The inaugural Pontefract parkrun attracted a select field of just 42 runners, and six volunteers, on May 7, 2011.

- On the run: great views and fast times at Felixstowe parkrun

In fact, the event did not command a 100-plus field until event No. 45, the following March, but now hundreds turn up every week, including a record 601 for New Years Day, 2018.

parkrun is certainly booming in this part of the world, and at present Jack Hallas (Wakefield & District Harriers) holds the course best of 15:06, from May, 2015. Stevie Stockton posted the female landmark of 17:10 in April, 2017.

Carl’s experience

Racecourses are excellent venues for parkrun – wide open spaces, a ready-made circuit, good car parking and an ability to cope with large numbers of runners, joggers and walkers.

Just earlier this month, a new parkrun was established on the Market Rasen racecourse in Lincolnshire where, just like at Pontefract, the route follows the inside rail of the circuit.

By contrast, the Pontefract event has been around for more than seven years, and continues to go from strength to strength, which is more than can be said for my running!

And combined with Colchester United’s FA Cup exit at Accrington Stanley, later that afternoon, I can declare that I have had better days!

Having hit rock-bottom, I feel this is the perfect time to have a break from parkrun (and this column), to let the injuries heal.

Is that a cheer I hear?

Topic Tags:

‘You lose trust with somebody doing something behind your back’ – Caldwell rules out Hurst return to Shrewsbury

13:10 Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst took Shrewsbury from the lower end of League One to the play-off final in the space of 18 months. Photo: Express & Star

Shrewsbury Town chief executive Brian Caldwell has ruled out Paul Hurst returning to the club following his recent sacking by Ipswich Town.

How one small gesture by Ipswich Town fan Karl Fuller led to more than 500 tickets being donated

11:02 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town fans watch the recent 1-1 draw with Preston at Portman Road. Photo: Steve Waller

More than 500 tickets have been donated for Ipswich Town’s home game against West Brom next Friday evening after one small act of kindness gained online momentum.

Nsiala is more than just a footballer... his time in Vietnam offered a new perspective on life

06:00 Andy Warren
Toto Nsiala, pictured in action against Queens Park Rangers. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Toto Nsiala may currently find himself on the fringes of the Ipswich Town first-team but the central defender continues to make an impact off the field each and every week.

Opinion All 24 Championship home kits ranked from worst to first... so how do Ipswich fare this year?

Yesterday, 17:25 Andy Warren
Which team has the best kit in the Championship?

We’ve ranked the home kits of all 24 Championship teams. So who comes out on top?

‘It was really frustrating but it’s paid off’ - Dozzell on patience, asking for a loan and stalled comeback

Yesterday, 12:00 Andy Warren
Andre Dozzell is back in the first-team picture at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Andre Dozzell has revealed his frustration as his return to action stalled earlier in the season but the teenager is now hungry for minutes on the field after returning to the first-team picture.

Opinion Nino Severino: Always looking for that unique development edge!

Yesterday, 09:00 Mike Bacon
Jason Dozzell delivering football specific coaching skills Photo: CONTRIBUTED

In past columns I have talked about a divide between athletes that earn large amounts of money, and those that do not, and how there is a movement in Ipswich to bring this sporting diversity together.

Taylor is the football sponge bringing a Spanish influence to Ipswich... and he used to clean Lambert’s boots

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Stuart Taylor is Paul Lambert's assistant manager at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

ANDY WARREN spoke to Ipswich Town No.2 Stuart Taylor about his journey from cleaning Paul Lambert’s boots at St Mirren to assisting him at Portman Road.

Jackson nets a hat-trick as Ward, Bishop and Kenlock play in 5-1 friendly win

Wed, 17:33
Kayden Jackson scored a hat-trick in a behind-closed-doors friendly win over QPR this afternoon. Picture: ITFC

Striker Kayden Jackson scored a hat-trick as Ipswich Town defeated QPR 5-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Playford Road this afternoon.

Chalobah trains with full England squad ahead of United States clash

Wed, 17:10 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah has also been included in the England U20 squad and has trained with the full England squad. Photo: Pagepix

Trevoh Chalobah has been training with the full England squad today ahead of the Three Lions’ clash with the United States tomorrow night.

Graham training with Oxford with winger out of the picture at Ipswich

Wed, 13:50 Andy Warren
Jordan Graham is no longer at Ipswich Town and is training with Oxford. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jordan Graham is training with Oxford United after being given permission to move on by Ipswich Town.

Most read

Opinion All 24 Championship home kits ranked from worst to first... so how do Ipswich fare this year?

Which team has the best kit in the Championship?

Trains cancelled as police deal with ‘disruptive passengers’

Passengers are delayed due to a police incident on the line betweeen Ipswich and Cambidge (stock image) Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Three-car crash on A14 causes three miles of traffic

Over three miles of traffic along the A14 and Orwell Bridge have formed after one lane of traffic became blocked near the Copdock interchange. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘You lose trust with somebody doing something behind your back’ – Caldwell rules out Hurst return to Shrewsbury

Paul Hurst took Shrewsbury from the lower end of League One to the play-off final in the space of 18 months. Photo: Express & Star

How one small gesture by Ipswich Town fan Karl Fuller led to more than 500 tickets being donated

Ipswich Town fans watch the recent 1-1 draw with Preston at Portman Road. Photo: Steve Waller

Nsiala is more than just a footballer... his time in Vietnam offered a new perspective on life

Toto Nsiala, pictured in action against Queens Park Rangers. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24