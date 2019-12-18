On this day in 2010: Town beat Foxes in famous snow game at Portman Road
One of the most famous games in recent Ipswich Town history took place at a snow-covered Portman Road on this day in 2010.
With snow widespread across Suffolk, it looked unlikely that Town's home clash with Leicester City would go ahead, but with the game set to be screened live by Sky Sports cammeras, the teams did indeed take to the pitch as scheduled.
The Blues would prevail 3-0, with Jason Scotland (two) and David Norris grabbing the goals, but there was high drama throughout.
Referee Stuart Atwell suspended the game for 17 minutes in total as the snow continued to fall, with the pitch almost totally white.
But, with Town up 3-0 by half-time and boss Roy Keane under pressure, there were famous tense scenes as the intense Irishman fixed Atwell with his thousand yard stare when it appeared the game would be called off.
Lines were cleared by Town ground staff in a bid to keep the match going, while Leicester boss Sven-Goran Eriksson watched on and lobbied for a call-off.
Ultimately, the game was completed amid the white-out, with the match still looked back on with fondness by Town fans to this day.
