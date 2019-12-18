E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

On this day in 2010: Town beat Foxes in famous snow game at Portman Road

PUBLISHED: 11:03 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:04 18 December 2019

Jason Scotland scored two of Ipswich Town's goals in their snow-covered 3-0 win over Leicester City on this day in 2010. Picture: ARCHANT

Jason Scotland scored two of Ipswich Town's goals in their snow-covered 3-0 win over Leicester City on this day in 2010. Picture: ARCHANT

Albanpix.com. PICTURES NOT TO BE USED ON ANY WEB SITE UNLESS A FEE HAS BEEN AGREED BEFORE HAND 00441263741600 or 00447774145134

One of the most famous games in recent Ipswich Town history took place at a snow-covered Portman Road on this day in 2010.

Then Town-boss Roy Keane was adamant that the game should be played - and finished.Then Town-boss Roy Keane was adamant that the game should be played - and finished.

With snow widespread across Suffolk, it looked unlikely that Town's home clash with Leicester City would go ahead, but with the game set to be screened live by Sky Sports cammeras, the teams did indeed take to the pitch as scheduled.

A snow covered Portman Road on this day in 2010A snow covered Portman Road on this day in 2010

MORE: From God to dog - such is life for Lambert, and other football managers!

A hardy fan as Town play Leicester in the snow on this day in 2010A hardy fan as Town play Leicester in the snow on this day in 2010

The Blues would prevail 3-0, with Jason Scotland (two) and David Norris grabbing the goals, but there was high drama throughout.

Jason Scotland scores one of his goals in the snowJason Scotland scores one of his goals in the snow

Referee Stuart Atwell suspended the game for 17 minutes in total as the snow continued to fall, with the pitch almost totally white.

Snow covered Portman Road on this day in 2010Snow covered Portman Road on this day in 2010

MORE: 'I'm ready to go' - Sears ready for full Town return

Connor Wickham wins a challenge in the snowConnor Wickham wins a challenge in the snow

But, with Town up 3-0 by half-time and boss Roy Keane under pressure, there were famous tense scenes as the intense Irishman fixed Atwell with his thousand yard stare when it appeared the game would be called off.

The game was stopped for 17 minutes while the lines were clearedThe game was stopped for 17 minutes while the lines were cleared

Lines were cleared by Town ground staff in a bid to keep the match going, while Leicester boss Sven-Goran Eriksson watched on and lobbied for a call-off.

Referee Stuart Attwell being begged to keep the game on.Referee Stuart Attwell being begged to keep the game on.

MORE: Nino Severino: Milton's legacy will be charity work

Ultimately, the game was completed amid the white-out, with the match still looked back on with fondness by Town fans to this day.

- What are your memories of the game? Let us know!

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Father-of-two died in head-on crash near Ixworth, inquest hears

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road in Woolpit, died following a two-vehicle crash in Ixworth. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Father-of-two died in head-on crash near Ixworth, inquest hears

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road in Woolpit, died following a two-vehicle crash in Ixworth. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Flood alerts on two Suffolk rivers after heavy rainfall

Flooding is possible along the banks of two rivers in Suffolk - the River Deben and River Lark Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Parents won’t ‘ever forgive’ hospital after baby died following ‘serious failings’

Six-month-old Harris James died at the James Paget Hospital after a heart defect was undiagnosed. PHOTO: Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman

Is this Suffolk’s biggest pothole? Or have you seen anything worse?

Felixstowe Pothole

New ride-on model railway planned for village

Plans for a new ride-on train for children in Norton have been submitted. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ASHLEY PICKERING

From Cats to Star Wars - what’s on at the cinema this Christmas?

Daisy Ridley in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Picture: LUCASFILMS/IMDB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists