On this day in 2010: Town beat Foxes in famous snow game at Portman Road

Jason Scotland scored two of Ipswich Town's goals in their snow-covered 3-0 win over Leicester City on this day in 2010. Picture: ARCHANT Albanpix.com. PICTURES NOT TO BE USED ON ANY WEB SITE UNLESS A FEE HAS BEEN AGREED BEFORE HAND 00441263741600 or 00447774145134

One of the most famous games in recent Ipswich Town history took place at a snow-covered Portman Road on this day in 2010.

Then Town-boss Roy Keane was adamant that the game should be played - and finished. Then Town-boss Roy Keane was adamant that the game should be played - and finished.

With snow widespread across Suffolk, it looked unlikely that Town's home clash with Leicester City would go ahead, but with the game set to be screened live by Sky Sports cammeras, the teams did indeed take to the pitch as scheduled.

A snow covered Portman Road on this day in 2010 A snow covered Portman Road on this day in 2010

A hardy fan as Town play Leicester in the snow on this day in 2010 A hardy fan as Town play Leicester in the snow on this day in 2010

The Blues would prevail 3-0, with Jason Scotland (two) and David Norris grabbing the goals, but there was high drama throughout.

Jason Scotland scores one of his goals in the snow Jason Scotland scores one of his goals in the snow

Referee Stuart Atwell suspended the game for 17 minutes in total as the snow continued to fall, with the pitch almost totally white.

Snow covered Portman Road on this day in 2010 Snow covered Portman Road on this day in 2010

Connor Wickham wins a challenge in the snow Connor Wickham wins a challenge in the snow

But, with Town up 3-0 by half-time and boss Roy Keane under pressure, there were famous tense scenes as the intense Irishman fixed Atwell with his thousand yard stare when it appeared the game would be called off.

The game was stopped for 17 minutes while the lines were cleared The game was stopped for 17 minutes while the lines were cleared

Lines were cleared by Town ground staff in a bid to keep the match going, while Leicester boss Sven-Goran Eriksson watched on and lobbied for a call-off.

Referee Stuart Attwell being begged to keep the game on. Referee Stuart Attwell being begged to keep the game on.

Ultimately, the game was completed amid the white-out, with the match still looked back on with fondness by Town fans to this day.

