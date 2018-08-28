Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer
Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Whymark scores four as Town put seven past West Brom

PUBLISHED: 15:00 06 November 2018

Trevor Whymark scored four on this day in 1976

Trevor Whymark scored four on this day in 1976

Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features Trevor Whymark scoring four goals in a big win over West Brom.

Paul Mariner scored on his Ipswich debut on this day in 1976Paul Mariner scored on his Ipswich debut on this day in 1976

We begin today in 1976 when Trevor Whymark scored four as the Blues thrashed West Brom 7-0 at Portman Road, with Paul Mariner also scoring on his Town debut, while Rod Belfitt scored on his debut as Town beat Wolves 2-1 at Portman Road in 1971.

Darren Bent scored twice on this day in 2004Darren Bent scored twice on this day in 2004

In 2004, Darren Bent scored twice as Town beat Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor to make it 10 games unbeaten in the league, with the-then 20-year-old scoring his sixth and seventh goals of the 2004-05 season.

Gareth McAuley celebrates his first half goal at Bramall Lane on this day in 2010Gareth McAuley celebrates his first half goal at Bramall Lane on this day in 2010

Eight years ago today, Tamas Priskin and Gareth McAuley scored as the Blues beat Sheffield United 2-1 at Bramall Lane, while Town came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Blackburn at Ewood Park in 1999, thanks to goals from Matt Holland and Tony Mowbray.

On this day in 2002, Town beat Middlesbrough 3-1 at Portman RoadOn this day in 2002, Town beat Middlesbrough 3-1 at Portman Road

And finally, on this day in 2002, Town progressed to the fourth round of the Worthington Cup as they beat Middlesbrough 3-1 at Portman Road, with Thomas Gaardsoe, Jamie Clapham and Darren Bent scoring for the Blues.

Topic Tags:

Opinion Can Ipswich Town escape relegation? Here are seven reasons to be positive

5 minutes ago Stuart Watson
Jordan Roberts impressed as a makeshift striker against Preston. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town are five points adrift of everybody else at the foot of the Championship table. STUART WATSON outlines seven reasons why the Blues can escape danger under new boss Paul Lambert.

‘We’ve got to be careful’ – Lambert on fit-again duo Huws and Bishop

Yesterday, 16:30 Stuart Watson
Teddy Bishop played the first half as Ipswich Town's U23s drew 2-2 with Cardiff at Portman Road on Monday. Photo: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he will resist the temptation to call upon fit-again duo Emyr Huws and Teddy Bishop too soon.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Whymark scores four as Town put seven past West Brom

Yesterday, 15:00 Ross Halls
Trevor Whymark scored four on this day in 1976

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features Trevor Whymark scoring four goals in a big win over West Brom.

‘He’ll quickly cut out the silly mistakes’ - Marshall backs Lambert to be a success at Town

Yesterday, 12:16 Stuart Watson
New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of his first match in charge on Saturday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Andy Marshall believes Paul Lambert has all the qualities to be a success as Ipswich Town manager.

Lambert adds ex-U’s stopper Walker to backroom team at Town

Yesterday, 11:55 Mark Heath
Goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker has joined Pual Lambert's backroom team at Portman Road. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has added goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker to his backroom team at Portman Road.

Lambert wants a striker in January, but knows goal problem needs to be fixed before then

Yesterday, 06:00 Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears sends Preston keeper Chris Maxwell the wrong way from the penalty spot. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert believes the team can find a way to score goals before the January transfer window comes around.

Kings of Anglia - A bright start, nagging worries and the chance of Town beating the drop

Mon, 17:00 Andy Warren
The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with the latest episode of the King’s of Anglia podcast.

Opinion A pleasure to watch, Bishop’s return and Nsiala in action - observations as Under 23s draw with Cardiff

Mon, 14:52 Andy Warren
Jack Lankester celebrates opening the scoring for Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLS

Andy Warren gives his observations from Ipswich Town Unders 23’s 2-2 draw with Cardiff City at Portman Road this afternoon.

Orient break Tractor Girls’ hearts with late leveller

Mon, 14:09 Kieren Standley
Zoe Cossey celebrates her goal with Toni-Anne Wayne Picture: ROSS HALLS

National League Division One South East

Leyton Orient 2

Ipswich Town 2

Leyton Orient scored a stunning equaliser with seconds remaining as Ipswich Town Women were held to a 2-2 draw at Mile End Stadium, writes Kieren Standley.

Poll Roberts hopes he’s done enough to keep his place... but he knows the goals must come

Mon, 13:31 Andy Warren
Jordan Roberts keeps his eye on the ball. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jordan Roberts hopes he has done enough to earn an extended stay in the Ipswich Town side but the former Crawley man knows the Blues’ strikers need to find their shooting boots as they bid to stay in the Championship.

Most read

Opinion Can Ipswich Town escape relegation? Here are seven reasons to be positive

Jordan Roberts impressed as a makeshift striker against Preston. Photo: Steve Waller

Man denies breaking into Suffolk museum and stealing artefacts

Museum of East Anglian Life director Jenny Cousins following the alleged raid Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘We’ve got to be careful’ – Lambert on fit-again duo Huws and Bishop

Teddy Bishop played the first half as Ipswich Town's U23s drew 2-2 with Cardiff at Portman Road on Monday. Photo: Ross Halls

Will the Orwell Bridge be closed this morning?

The Orwell Bridge is facing closure this morning after high winds were forecast for coastal areas in the south of England. Picture: ARCHANT

Could Suffolk’s rural towns lose their free parking?

Fears have been raised that parking in places such as Sudbury could cost more Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Breaking News Search for missing man called-off after body found in Calais

Peter Hyatt has been reported missing from his Clacton home Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24