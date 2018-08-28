Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Whymark scores four as Town put seven past West Brom

Trevor Whymark scored four on this day in 1976 Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features Trevor Whymark scoring four goals in a big win over West Brom.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Mariner scored on his Ipswich debut on this day in 1976 Paul Mariner scored on his Ipswich debut on this day in 1976

We begin today in 1976 when Trevor Whymark scored four as the Blues thrashed West Brom 7-0 at Portman Road, with Paul Mariner also scoring on his Town debut, while Rod Belfitt scored on his debut as Town beat Wolves 2-1 at Portman Road in 1971.

Darren Bent scored twice on this day in 2004 Darren Bent scored twice on this day in 2004

In 2004, Darren Bent scored twice as Town beat Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor to make it 10 games unbeaten in the league, with the-then 20-year-old scoring his sixth and seventh goals of the 2004-05 season.

Gareth McAuley celebrates his first half goal at Bramall Lane on this day in 2010 Gareth McAuley celebrates his first half goal at Bramall Lane on this day in 2010

Eight years ago today, Tamas Priskin and Gareth McAuley scored as the Blues beat Sheffield United 2-1 at Bramall Lane, while Town came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Blackburn at Ewood Park in 1999, thanks to goals from Matt Holland and Tony Mowbray.

On this day in 2002, Town beat Middlesbrough 3-1 at Portman Road On this day in 2002, Town beat Middlesbrough 3-1 at Portman Road

And finally, on this day in 2002, Town progressed to the fourth round of the Worthington Cup as they beat Middlesbrough 3-1 at Portman Road, with Thomas Gaardsoe, Jamie Clapham and Darren Bent scoring for the Blues.