Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Murphy scores hat-trick in Rotherham win

Daryl Murphy celebrates his third goal at Rotherham on this day in 2015 Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features Daryl Murphy scoring a hat-trick as Town won 5-2 at Rotherham....

We start today in 2015 when Daryl Murphy scored a hat-trick as the Blues beat Rotherham United 5-2 at the New York Stadium, while Town progressed to the semi-finals of the Texaco Cup, after beating Wolves 1-0 at Molineux.

Kevin Beattie scored as Town drew 1-1 with Swiss side Grasshoopers Zurich in 1979 Kevin Beattie scored as Town drew 1-1 with Swiss side Grasshoopers Zurich in 1979

In 1979, Kevin Beattie scored as Town drew 1-1 with Swiss side Grasshoopers Zurich at Portman Road in the UEFA Cup Third Round, but Town went out of UEFA Cup on away goals after a goalless draw in Switzerland a week prior.

It was on this day in 1987, David Lowe scored twice in Town's win over Reading It was on this day in 1987, David Lowe scored twice in Town's win over Reading

It was on this day in 1987, David Lowe scored twice as the Blues beat Reading 2-1 at Portman Road to remain unbeaten at home in the 1987-88 season, while Town progressed to fourth round of the League Cup, after beating Newcastle 2-1 at St James Park.

Jon Stead scored on this day in 2009 Jon Stead scored on this day in 2009

And finally on this day in 2009, Jon Stead scored as Town drew 1-1 with Reading at Madejski Stadium, while 20-years ago today the Blues drew 2-2 with Huddersfield at Alfred McAlpine Stadium, with David Johnson scoring a late equaliser for Town.

Marcus Stewart was born on this day in 1972 Marcus Stewart was born on this day in 1972

We also wish a very happy birthday to former Town forward Marcus Stewart who was born on this day in 1972, and scored 37 goals in 93 appearances between 2000 to 2002.