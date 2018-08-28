On this day in Town history: Murphy scores hat-trick in Rotherham win
PUBLISHED: 11:45 07 November 2018
In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features Daryl Murphy scoring a hat-trick as Town won 5-2 at Rotherham....
We start today in 2015 when Daryl Murphy scored a hat-trick as the Blues beat Rotherham United 5-2 at the New York Stadium, while Town progressed to the semi-finals of the Texaco Cup, after beating Wolves 1-0 at Molineux.
In 1979, Kevin Beattie scored as Town drew 1-1 with Swiss side Grasshoopers Zurich at Portman Road in the UEFA Cup Third Round, but Town went out of UEFA Cup on away goals after a goalless draw in Switzerland a week prior.
It was on this day in 1987, David Lowe scored twice as the Blues beat Reading 2-1 at Portman Road to remain unbeaten at home in the 1987-88 season, while Town progressed to fourth round of the League Cup, after beating Newcastle 2-1 at St James Park.
And finally on this day in 2009, Jon Stead scored as Town drew 1-1 with Reading at Madejski Stadium, while 20-years ago today the Blues drew 2-2 with Huddersfield at Alfred McAlpine Stadium, with David Johnson scoring a late equaliser for Town.
We also wish a very happy birthday to former Town forward Marcus Stewart who was born on this day in 1972, and scored 37 goals in 93 appearances between 2000 to 2002.