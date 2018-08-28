Partly Cloudy

On this day in Town history: Murphy scores hat-trick in Rotherham win

PUBLISHED: 11:45 07 November 2018

Daryl Murphy celebrates his third goal at Rotherham on this day in 2015

Daryl Murphy celebrates his third goal at Rotherham on this day in 2015

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features Daryl Murphy scoring a hat-trick as Town won 5-2 at Rotherham....

On this day in 2015, Town put five past RotherhamOn this day in 2015, Town put five past Rotherham

We start today in 2015 when Daryl Murphy scored a hat-trick as the Blues beat Rotherham United 5-2 at the New York Stadium, while Town progressed to the semi-finals of the Texaco Cup, after beating Wolves 1-0 at Molineux.

Kevin Beattie scored as Town drew 1-1 with Swiss side Grasshoopers Zurich in 1979Kevin Beattie scored as Town drew 1-1 with Swiss side Grasshoopers Zurich in 1979

In 1979, Kevin Beattie scored as Town drew 1-1 with Swiss side Grasshoopers Zurich at Portman Road in the UEFA Cup Third Round, but Town went out of UEFA Cup on away goals after a goalless draw in Switzerland a week prior.

It was on this day in 1987, David Lowe scored twice in Town's win over ReadingIt was on this day in 1987, David Lowe scored twice in Town's win over Reading

It was on this day in 1987, David Lowe scored twice as the Blues beat Reading 2-1 at Portman Road to remain unbeaten at home in the 1987-88 season, while Town progressed to fourth round of the League Cup, after beating Newcastle 2-1 at St James Park.

Jon Stead scored on this day in 2009Jon Stead scored on this day in 2009

And finally on this day in 2009, Jon Stead scored as Town drew 1-1 with Reading at Madejski Stadium, while 20-years ago today the Blues drew 2-2 with Huddersfield at Alfred McAlpine Stadium, with David Johnson scoring a late equaliser for Town.

Marcus Stewart was born on this day in 1972Marcus Stewart was born on this day in 1972

We also wish a very happy birthday to former Town forward Marcus Stewart who was born on this day in 1972, and scored 37 goals in 93 appearances between 2000 to 2002.

How living with captain Chambers has helped Lankester reach the Ipswich Town first-team

Yesterday, 17:00
Jack Lankester is grateful for the support he receives from captain Luke Chambers. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town teenager Jack Lankester has revealed how living with captain Luke Chambers has helped smooth his transition into the Blues first-team.

Video Watch as Lambert meets with legends Butcher, Burley and Wark as he plots Ipswich Town survival bid

Yesterday, 15:39
Matt Gill, Jimmy Walker, George Burley, Paul Lambert, John Wark, Stuart Taylor, Terry Butcher and Jim Henry, pictured at Playford Road. Picture: ITFC

Paul Lambert has met with a trio of Ipswich Town legends to get their thoughts as he bids to get the club moving up the table.

Video 'The chance to join another great football club was one I couldn't miss' - Walker on move to Ipswich

Yesterday, 12:39
Jimmy Walker has joined Ipswich Town as goalkeeping coach. Picture: PA

New goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker says moving to Ipswich Town was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down.

Opinion Can Ipswich Town escape relegation? Here are seven reasons to be positive

Yesterday, 09:45
Jordan Roberts impressed as a makeshift striker against Preston. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town are five points adrift of everybody else at the foot of the Championship table. STUART WATSON outlines seven reasons why the Blues can escape danger under new boss Paul Lambert.

'We've got to be careful' – Lambert on fit-again duo Huws and Bishop

Tue, 16:30
Teddy Bishop played the first half as Ipswich Town's U23s drew 2-2 with Cardiff at Portman Road on Monday. Photo: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he will resist the temptation to call upon fit-again duo Emyr Huws and Teddy Bishop too soon.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Whymark scores four as Town put seven past West Brom

Tue, 15:00
Trevor Whymark scored four on this day in 1976

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features Trevor Whymark scoring four goals in a big win over West Brom.

'He'll quickly cut out the silly mistakes' - Marshall backs Lambert to be a success at Town

Tue, 12:16
New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of his first match in charge on Saturday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Andy Marshall believes Paul Lambert has all the qualities to be a success as Ipswich Town manager.

Lambert adds ex-U's stopper Walker to backroom team at Town

Tue, 11:55
Goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker has joined Pual Lambert's backroom team at Portman Road. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has added goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker to his backroom team at Portman Road.

Lambert wants a striker in January, but knows goal problem needs to be fixed before then

Tue, 06:00
Freddie Sears sends Preston keeper Chris Maxwell the wrong way from the penalty spot. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert believes the team can find a way to score goals before the January transfer window comes around.

Corrie McKeague’s mum says he may have left area last seen on foot

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds on the two-year anniversary of her son's disappearance Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

How living with captain Chambers has helped Lankester reach the Ipswich Town first-team

Jack Lankester is grateful for the support he receives from captain Luke Chambers. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Have you seen missing 83-year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge?

Police are searching for missing 83--year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video Watch as Lambert meets with legends Butcher, Burley and Wark as he plots Ipswich Town survival bid

Matt Gill, Jimmy Walker, George Burley, Paul Lambert, John Wark, Stuart Taylor, Terry Butcher and Jim Henry, pictured at Playford Road. Picture: ITFC

Jail starts calling prisoners ‘residents’ and cells ‘rooms’

HMP Warren Hill in Hollesley, Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

‘Another 40 years of traffic misery’ - anger at decision NOT to build Sudbury bypass

Labour transport spokesman Jack Owen is unhappy at Suffolk County Council's decision not to build a bypass in Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

