Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Nostalgia

Watch: On this day in Town history – victories over Southampton, Brighton and Blackburn

PUBLISHED: 05:00 27 November 2018

Town beat Southampton 2-0 on this day in 2007

Town beat Southampton 2-0 on this day in 2007

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. And today recalls victories over Southampton, Brighton and Blackburn in the Premier League.....

We begin today in 2007 when Town made it 12 home wins on the spin in the 2007-08 season as they beat Southampton 2-0 at Portman Road, thanks to goals from Jon Walters and Pablo Counago.

Pablo Counago and Jon Walters both scored on this day in 2007Pablo Counago and Jon Walters both scored on this day in 2007

25 years ago today, Eddie Youds scored as Town beat Blackburn 1-0 at Portman Road in the Premier League, while Shefki Kuqi scored as the Blues beat Brighton 1-0 at Portman Road in 2004.

Shefki Kuqi scored as Town beat Brighton on this day in 2004Shefki Kuqi scored as Town beat Brighton on this day in 2004

In 1999, David Johnson scored twice as Town beat Crewe 2-1 at Portman Road to remain five games unbeaten in the league, while the Blues won 2-0 at Middlesborough 2-0 in 1976.

David Johnson scored twice on this day in 1999David Johnson scored twice on this day in 1999

And finally on this day in 2012, Daryl Murphy was among the scorers as Town beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 at Portman Road, while John Wark was among the scorers as Town beat Swansea City 3-1 at Portman Road in 1982.

Topic Tags:

Nostalgia Watch: On this day in Town history – victories over Southampton, Brighton and Blackburn

60 minutes ago Ross Halls
Town beat Southampton 2-0 on this day in 2007

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. And today recalls victories over Southampton, Brighton and Blackburn in the Premier League.....

Poll Lambert has yet to make a change to his starting XI... but is it now time for Lankester to start?

Yesterday, 16:33 Andy Warren
Is it time for Paul Lambert to give Jack Lankester his first Ipswich Town start? Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Lambert has named the same starting XI for his three games in charge of Ipswich Town. ANDY WARREN ponders if changes are needed and how he could switch things up ahead of Bristol City visit.

Tale of two strikers as Harrison plays 45 minutes and Drinan starts in U23s’ loss at Millwall

Yesterday, 16:27 Andy Warren
Aaron Drinan and Ellis Harrison played for Ipswich Town's Under 23s this afternoon.

Strikers Ellis Harrison and Aaron Drinan were both involved as Ipswich Town’s Under 23s were beaten 2-0 at Millwall this afternoon.

Kings of Anglia Podcast special: Inside the Ipswich Town boardroom with Ian Milne and Stuart Hayton

Yesterday, 16:10 Andy Warren
Ian Milne and Stuart Hayton joined the Kings of Anglia podcast.

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren take the Kings of Anglia podcast out on the road to visit Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne and club secretary Stuart Hayton.

Updated Striker Drinan returns early from Sutton United loan

Yesterday, 14:48 Andy Warren
Ipswich Town forward Aaron Drinan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town striker Aaron Drinan is back at the club after his loan spell at National League Sutton United ended.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Wark scores hat-trick as Town win in Europe

Yesterday, 12:15 Ross Halls
John Wark scored a hat-trick as Town won 5-0 in Europe in 1980

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today includes a John Wark hat-trick in a UEFA Cup win....

Harrison set to make return from injury as Town U23s visit Millwall

Yesterday, 10:42 Andy Warren
Ellis Harrison is back in contention after recovering from an ankle injury. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Striker Ellis Harrison will make his return to action this afternoon when Ipswich Town’s Under 23s visit Millwall (1.30pm).

‘I’m very confident’ – Chambers shares Lambert’s belief that Town will beat the drop

Yesterday, 09:00 Andy warren
Luke Chambers speaks to his Ipswich Town team-mates in the pre-match huddle. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers shares manager Paul Lambert’s confidence that the Blues will beat the drop.

Opinion North Stander: Anything less than three points from the next two games, and we’re doomed

Yesterday, 06:00
Substitute Jack Lankester hit the post with a late free kick on Friday. Terry Hunt thinks he deserves to start on Wednesday night. Picture: STEVE WALLER

It’s a huge week for Ipswich Town as they seek to build on the renewed hope created by Paul Lambert, writes North Stander Terry Hunt.

Skipper Stimson nets as Tractor Girls make it six unbeaten

Yesterday, 15:00 Kieren Standley
Kerry Stimson celebrates her goal with her fellow team-mates Picture: ROSS HALLS

FA Women’s National League Division 1 South East

Stevenage 0

Ipswich Town 1

New skipper Kerry Stimson scored the only goal of the game as Ipswich Town Women defeated Stevenage 1-0 in an incredibly tight affair at Hertford Town FC on Sunday, writes Kieren Standley.

Most read

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

RAF base to host largest aerial training exercise of its kind

Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) during a media facility at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank which takes place tomorrow. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday November 26, 2018. The exercise will see the RAF's F-35B Lightning stealth jets participate in their first operational exercise as they continue their progression to initial operating capability. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Man who died in farming tragedy had not followed safety rules, inquest hears

Suffolk Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

Melton ‘Cheese wedge’ homes refused

A CGI view of the proposed homes as seem across the meadow from the riverside end of the site at Melton Hill. Picture: JTP ARCHITECTS

Poll Lambert has yet to make a change to his starting XI... but is it now time for Lankester to start?

Is it time for Paul Lambert to give Jack Lankester his first Ipswich Town start? Picture: STEVE WALLER

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24