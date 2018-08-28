Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Town stay unbeaten at home in the first Premer League season

PUBLISHED: 09:25 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:25 28 November 2018

Town beat Everton on this day in 1992

Town beat Everton on this day in 1992

Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today we look back at the Blues remaining unbeaten at home in the first Premier League season, and James Scowcroft scoring a hat-trick....

We begin today 20 years ago when James Scowcroft scored a hat-trick as Town won 3-0 at Crewe, while Town beat Coventry City 2-1 at Portman Road to progress to the fifth round of the league cup in 2000.

James Scowcroft scored an hat-trick as Town won 3-1 at Crewe in 1998James Scowcroft scored an hat-trick as Town won 3-1 at Crewe in 1998

In 2015, Daryl Murphy scored twice as Town beat Charlton 3-0 at The Valley live on TV, while Trevor Whymark scored as Town beat FC Twente 1-0 at Portman Road in the UEFA Cup 3rd Round, first leg in 1973.

Daryl Murphy scored twice on this day in 2015Daryl Murphy scored twice on this day in 2015

Last year, Callum Connolly scored as Town beat Derby 1-0 at Pride Park to extend their unbeaten run at the venue to ten matches, stretching back to November 2006.

Callum Connolly scored on this day last yearCallum Connolly scored on this day last year

And finally on this day in 1992, Gavin Johnson scored as Town beat Everton 1-0 at Portman Road as the Blues remained unbeaten at home in the first Premier League season, while Town beat Man City 2-0 at Portman Road in 1981.

Topic Tags:

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Town stay unbeaten at home in the first Premer League season

09:25 Ross Halls
Town beat Everton on this day in 1992

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today we look back at the Blues remaining unbeaten at home in the first Premier League season, and James Scowcroft scoring a hat-trick....

Video ‘I don’t want to go long’ – Lambert will stick to his passing principles in attempt to entertain

06:00 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert gives Jonas Knudsen instructions. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town host Bristol City in a Championship clash this evening. STUART WATSON previews the action.

‘I will always give everything for this club’ - Knudsen on his future, speaking to Evans and commitment

Yesterday, 17:11 Andy Warren
Jonas Knudsen during his press conference at Playford Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town defender Jonas Knudsen discussed his future, speaking to owner Marcus Evans and digging the Blues out of trouble when he spoke to the media this afternoon.

Video Lambert to consider loan recalls in January

Yesterday, 16:47 Stuart Watson
Josh Emmanuel is on loan at League One side Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he will assess returned loan striker Aaron Drinan and is carefully considering whether to recall any further loan players in January.

‘We can’t just throw him into the lions’ den’ - Lambert on starting Lankester and Bishop

Yesterday, 15:04 Andy Warren
Jack Lankester and Teddy Bishop are in contention for starts. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Lambert has hinted he could make changes to his team for tomorrow night’s vital clash with Bristol City but has tempered expectations regarding Jack Lankester or Teddy Bishop.

Watch Ipswich manager Lambert on changes, Bishop and a big Bristol City clash

Yesterday, 13:22 Andy Warren
Town manager Paul Lambert applauds the huge ITFC support after the Ipswich Town v West Bromwich Albion (Sky Bet Championship) match. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert spoke to the media this lunchtime as he prepares for his side’s clash with Bristol City tomorrow night.

Why Ipswich Town fans should be cheering on rivals Norwich over the next 12 days

Yesterday, 12:53 Andy Warren
Daniel Farke's Norwich are top of the Championship. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It may seem the most unnatural thing in the world, but Ipswich Town fans should be cheering on rivals Norwich City over the next 12 days.

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Yesterday, 08:00 Andy Warren
Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Former Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst appeared on Sky Sports’ EFL Matters show last week, where he discussed his time at Portman Road.

‘I think they will stay with us now’ - Chambers hopes Town have done enough to enthuse fans

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers hopes the club's fans stick with his side. Photo: WARREN PAGE

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has urged the club’s supporters to stick with his side as they prepare for tomorrow night’s visit of Bristol City.

Nostalgia Watch: On this day in Town history – victories over Southampton, Brighton and Blackburn

Yesterday, 05:00 Ross Halls
Town beat Southampton 2-0 on this day in 2007

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. And today recalls victories over Southampton, Brighton and Blackburn in the Premier League.....

Most read

Video Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre given green light for next three years

Friends Katelyn and Chloe enjoying their waffles on a stick at Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

REVEALED: the top 100 companies in Suffolk

Rob Thomson of Grant Thornton and Jonathan Agar of Birketts. Picture: Grant Thornton

Video ‘I don’t want to go long’ – Lambert will stick to his passing principles in attempt to entertain

Paul Lambert gives Jonas Knudsen instructions. Photo: Steve Waller

Mental health trust put in special measures for third time as failings branded ‘deeply disturbing’

Lucy Webb-Rose speaks out about her experiences with local mental health services at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is judged inadequate by the CQC. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24