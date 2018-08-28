On this day in Town history: Town stay unbeaten at home in the first Premer League season

Nostalgia

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today we look back at the Blues remaining unbeaten at home in the first Premier League season, and James Scowcroft scoring a hat-trick....

We begin today 20 years ago when James Scowcroft scored a hat-trick as Town won 3-0 at Crewe, while Town beat Coventry City 2-1 at Portman Road to progress to the fifth round of the league cup in 2000.

In 2015, Daryl Murphy scored twice as Town beat Charlton 3-0 at The Valley live on TV, while Trevor Whymark scored as Town beat FC Twente 1-0 at Portman Road in the UEFA Cup 3rd Round, first leg in 1973.

Last year, Callum Connolly scored as Town beat Derby 1-0 at Pride Park to extend their unbeaten run at the venue to ten matches, stretching back to November 2006.

And finally on this day in 1992, Gavin Johnson scored as Town beat Everton 1-0 at Portman Road as the Blues remained unbeaten at home in the first Premier League season, while Town beat Man City 2-0 at Portman Road in 1981.