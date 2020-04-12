Nostalgia

On this day in Town’s history: Miller scores from the spot to beat McCarthy’s Black Cats

Tommy Miller wheels away after scoring from the penalty spot

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history, selecting one particular year – and today we go back to 2004, when Town beat future boss Mick McCarthy’s Sunderland at Portman Road.

Easter Monday football was on offer at Portman Road in April 2004 as they Blues hosted Sunderland in a game that saw the return of ex-Blue Marcus Stewart, who received a warm welcome from his old fans when he came on as a sub in one of Town’s best home performances of the season.

Tommy Miller scored from the spot in first half injury-time, after Black Cats’ keeper Thomas Myhre had pulled down Darren Bent, as the Blues made it five wins in six games to cement their place in the play-off spots.

The 2004-05 season saw Town finish the campaign in fifth place, scoring 84 goals but struggling defensively – with 72 goals conceded, Town had the third worst defensive record in the whole division.

Local rivals Norwich City won the league title with 94 points, with West Brom finishing second to also win promotion to the top flight. The Blues were beaten in the two-legged play-off semi-final by West Ham, who were unable to get promoted themselves as they were beaten in the final by Crystal Palace.