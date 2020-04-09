On this day in Town’s history: Teenager Carson at the double in Palace win
PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 April 2020
Copyright Ashley Pickering
In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history, selecting one particular year – and today we go back to 2011, when teenager Josh Carson scored his first professional goals for Ipswich as the Blues claimed a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Portman Road.
The 17-year-old opened the scoring on 38 minutes with a powerful shot in the area that beat keeper Julian Speroni, before he made it 2-0 after 66 minutes, latching onto Gareth McAuley’s blocked shot from three yards out.
Paddy McCarthy then pulled a goal back for Palace with a volley from a Dean Moxey free-kick but Ipswich held on to claim their third successive league victory in front of 24,378 fans – Town’s highest home league gate of the season, Afterwards, boss Paul Jewell described the win as a “great day” for Carson and said he had a bright future ahead of him, but despite showing promise at the Blues, the Irishman made just 33 appearances, scoring five goals during his spell at the club, leaving Town in September 2013 when his contract was cancelled by mutual consent.
Looking at the season, Paul Jewell replaced Roy Keane who was sacked in January, and the Blues finished 13th in the Championship. They also went on that memorable run in the League Cup, beating Arsenal 1-0 at home in the first leg of the semi-final, only to go out on aggregate.
This season also saw Jimmy Bullard sign for the Blues on loan from Hull City – and he went on to win the Player of the year award after making just 16 appearances.
