On this day in Town history: Haynes fires famous derby day winner at the death
PUBLISHED: 14:41 05 February 2019
We take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features Danny Haynes’ famous late goal at Carrow Road and David Unsworth scoring on his Blues debut in Sheffield United win...
We begin today in 2006 when Danny Haynes scored a 88th minute winner as Town beat Norwich 2-1 to give the Blues a deserved derby win at Carrow Road, with Jimmy Juan scoring the Blues equaliser.
In 2005, David Unsworth scored on his Town debut in their 2-0 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. The defender joined on loan from Portsmouth a week prior and the result saw the Blues make it four games unbeaten in the Championship.
Town also beat Sheffield United on this day in 2011 as Connor Wickham was among the scorers in a 3-0 win at Portman Road, while Town knocked Bournemouth out of the FA Cup in 1992 as Town won 3-0 at Portman Road.
And finally, on this day in 2000, Marcus Stewart scored on his Blues debut as Town won 2-0 at Barnsley to go third in Division One, with the forward joining from Huddersfield Town four days prior for £2.5 million.
Also on this day in 2003, former Town defender and George Burley’s assistant manager Dale Roberts passed away aged 46, after a year long battle against cancer.