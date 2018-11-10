Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: A win over Arsenal and remembering Marton Fulop

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features wins over Arsenal and Stoke, while we also remember the late Marton Fulop.

We begin today in 1983 when Town beat Arsenal 1-0 at Portman Road, thanks to Eric Gates’ sixth goal of the season, while Town drew 0-0 with Tranmere at Portman Road in 1999.

In 1974, Town beat Stoke City 2-1 at Portman Road to progress to the fifth round of the League Cup thanks to goals from Bryan Hamilton and David Johnson, while thirty-years ago today Romeo Zondervan was among the scorers as Town beat Swindon 3-2 at the County Ground.

And finally, on this day in 2015, former Town goalkeeper Marton Fulop sadly passed away at the age of 32 following a battle with cancer. He made 38 appearances for Town between 2010 to 2011.