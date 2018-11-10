Heavy Showers

On this day in Town history: A win over Arsenal and remembering Marton Fulop

PUBLISHED: 11:00 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:20 12 November 2018

Eric Gates scored on this day in 1983

Eric Gates scored on this day in 1983

Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features wins over Arsenal and Stoke, while we also remember the late Marton Fulop.

35 years ago today, Eric Gates scored in Town's 2-1 win over Arsenal at Portman Road

We begin today in 1983 when Town beat Arsenal 1-0 at Portman Road, thanks to Eric Gates’ sixth goal of the season, while Town drew 0-0 with Tranmere at Portman Road in 1999.

Town beat Stoke City 2-1 at Portman Road in 1974

In 1974, Town beat Stoke City 2-1 at Portman Road to progress to the fifth round of the League Cup thanks to goals from Bryan Hamilton and David Johnson, while thirty-years ago today Romeo Zondervan was among the scorers as Town beat Swindon 3-2 at the County Ground.

Marton Fulop sadly passed away on this day in 2015

And finally, on this day in 2015, former Town goalkeeper Marton Fulop sadly passed away at the age of 32 following a battle with cancer. He made 38 appearances for Town between 2010 to 2011.

On this day in Town history: A win over Arsenal and remembering Marton Fulop

11:00 Ross Halls
Eric Gates scored on this day in 1983

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features wins over Arsenal and Stoke, while we also remember the late Marton Fulop.

