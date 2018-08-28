Partly Cloudy

Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Johnson signs as George Best dons an Ipswich shirt in Sir Bobby’s testimonial

PUBLISHED: 15:53 13 November 2018

On this day in 1997, David Johnson signed for Town from Bury

On this day in 1997, David Johnson signed for Town from Bury

Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features David Johnson signing for Town and Sir Bobby Robson’s testimonial match at Portman Road

In 2004, Town beat Leeds United 1-0 at Portman RoadIn 2004, Town beat Leeds United 1-0 at Portman Road

We begin today in 1997, when David Johnson signed for Ipswich from Bury for £800,000 in a deal that also saw Chris Swailes head to the Shakers. He went on to score 62 goals in 158 games between 1997 and 2001 before being sold to Nottingham Forest for £3million.

George Best in action during Bobby Robson testamonial match in 1979George Best in action during Bobby Robson testamonial match in 1979

In 2004, Darren Bent scored as Town beat Leeds United 1-0 at Portman Road to remain unbeaten at home in the 2004-05 season, while John Wark scored as Town beat Man City 1-0 at Portman Road in 1982.

David Johnson signed for Ipswich on this day in 1997David Johnson signed for Ipswich on this day in 1997

And finally on this day in 1979. Sir Bobby Robson was honoured with a testimonial match at Portman Road. The game ended in a 2-2 draw with George Best playing for Ipswich against an England XI.

