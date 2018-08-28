Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Jordan Spence scores late equaliser at Hull while Ted downs Man United!

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today we feature wins over Leicester City and Manchester United among others.

On this day last year Jordan Spence scored a 88th-minute equaliser as Town drew 2-2 with Hull City at the KC Stadium.

In 1997, Jason Dozzell scored as Town won 2-1 at Oxford United to progress to the fifth round of the League Cup, but the Blues were beaten 4-1 on penalties in the next round by Chelsea.

It was on this day in 1989, Micky Stockwell scored as Town beat Leicester 1-0 at Filbert Street, while the Blues won 3-1 at Rotherham United with Danny Hegan among the scorers in 1967.

In 1961, Ted Phillips scored twice as Town beat Man United 4-1 at Portman Road which was his 17th goal of the 1961-62 season, while Trevor Whymark scored as Town won 1-0 at Wolves in 1972.