On this day in Town history: Jordan Spence scores late equaliser at Hull while Ted downs Man United!

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 November 2018

Jordan Spence celebrates his second half equaliser against Hull on this day last year

Jordan Spence celebrates his second half equaliser against Hull on this day last year

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today we feature wins over Leicester City and Manchester United among others.

Jordan Spence scored a late minute equaliser at Hull on this day in 2017Jordan Spence scored a late minute equaliser at Hull on this day in 2017

On this day last year Jordan Spence scored a 88th-minute equaliser as Town drew 2-2 with Hull City at the KC Stadium.

Jason Dozzell scored as Town won 2-1 at Oxford United on this day in 1997Jason Dozzell scored as Town won 2-1 at Oxford United on this day in 1997

In 1997, Jason Dozzell scored as Town won 2-1 at Oxford United to progress to the fifth round of the League Cup, but the Blues were beaten 4-1 on penalties in the next round by Chelsea.

Micky Stockwell scored as Town beat Leicester on this day in 1989Micky Stockwell scored as Town beat Leicester on this day in 1989

It was on this day in 1989, Micky Stockwell scored as Town beat Leicester 1-0 at Filbert Street, while the Blues won 3-1 at Rotherham United with Danny Hegan among the scorers in 1967.

Trevor Whymark scored against Wolves on this day in 1972Trevor Whymark scored against Wolves on this day in 1972

In 1961, Ted Phillips scored twice as Town beat Man United 4-1 at Portman Road which was his 17th goal of the 1961-62 season, while Trevor Whymark scored as Town won 1-0 at Wolves in 1972.

