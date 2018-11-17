Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Nostalgia

On this day in Town’s history: Haynes scores twice as Town beat Norwich

PUBLISHED: 06:00 19 November 2018

In 2006, Town beat Norwich 3-1 at Portman Road

In 2006, Town beat Norwich 3-1 at Portman Road

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today we remember when Danny Haynes scored twice against Norwich as Town win the East Anglian derby

Danny Haynes scored twice as he came on as a sub in Town's 3-1 win over Norwich in 2006Danny Haynes scored twice as he came on as a sub in Town's 3-1 win over Norwich in 2006

We begin today in 2006 when Danny Haynes scored twice as the Blues beat local rivals Norwich City at Portman Road for their their first East Anglian derby win at Portman Road since 1998.

In 1996, Town beat Swindon 3-2 at Portman RoadIn 1996, Town beat Swindon 3-2 at Portman Road

In 1996, Gerry Creaney was among the scorers as Town beat Swindon 3-2 at Portman Road, this was the Scots only goal for the Blues during his brief loan spell at the club from Man City in the 1996-77 season.

All smiles for Ipswich after Gavin Williams gave Ipswich the lead at Coventry on this day in 2005All smiles for Ipswich after Gavin Williams gave Ipswich the lead at Coventry on this day in 2005

And finally on this day in 1977, Trevor Whymark scored twice as Town drew 3-3 with Everton at Portman Road, while Gavin Williams scored as the Blues drew 1-1 with Coventry City at the Richoa Arena in 2005 to make it three draws in a row for Town during that period

Topic Tags:

Opinion Fuller Flavour: So proud to be a Town fan as almost 1,000 tickets are donated for West Brom game

42 minutes ago
Great fans.... Ipswich Town fans Photo: STEVE WALLER

Fuller Flavour

Nostalgia On this day in Town’s history: Haynes scores twice as Town beat Norwich

42 minutes ago Ross Halls
In 2006, Town beat Norwich 3-1 at Portman Road

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today we remember when Danny Haynes scored twice against Norwich as Town win the East Anglian derby

‘He needs to be a little bit fitter’ – Lambert keen to see more from Rowe

Yesterday, 12:00 Stuart Watson
Danny Rowe is given instructions by Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst and his assistant Stuart Taylor ahead of coming on against Preston. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says winger Danny Rowe needs to get fitter if he is to feature more for the first team.

Nostalgia “Stop that at once Ted, you’ll kill him.”... One sports writer’s Ipswich Town memories of Sir Alf Ramsey

Yesterday, 09:00
England team manager Alf Ramsey (sitting right) and trainer Harold Sheperdson (standing) watch England's victory over Germany in the 1966 World Cup Final. Photo: PA ARCHIVE

Sir Alf Ramsey was one of Ipswich Town and England’s greatest-ever managers. Some would say he WAS the greatest. Few reporters had the access to Sir Alf as former EADT/Ipswich Star and Green’Un editor TONY GARNETT enjoyed. Here are some of his memories

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Jordan Spence scores late equaliser at Hull while Ted downs Man United!

Yesterday, 12:00 Ross Halls
Jordan Spence celebrates his second half equaliser against Hull on this day last year

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today we feature wins over Leicester City and Manchester United among others.

‘He needs to relax himself’ – Skuse agrees Chambers has taken on too much as captain

Saturday, November 17, 2018 Stuart Watson
Cole Skuse and Luke Chambers reflect on the 2-0 hoem defeat to QPR. Photo: Steve Waller

Cole Skuse agrees that his team mate and good friend Luke Chambers has probably taken on too much responsibility as Ipswich Town captain.

‘You lose trust with somebody doing something behind your back’ – Caldwell rules out Hurst return to Shrewsbury

Friday, November 16, 2018 Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst took Shrewsbury from the lower end of League One to the play-off final in the space of 18 months. Photo: Express & Star

Shrewsbury Town chief executive Brian Caldwell has ruled out Paul Hurst returning to the club following his recent sacking by Ipswich Town.

How one small gesture by Ipswich Town fan Karl Fuller led to more than 500 tickets being donated

Friday, November 16, 2018 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town fans watch the recent 1-1 draw with Preston at Portman Road. Photo: Steve Waller

More than 500 tickets have been donated for Ipswich Town’s home game against West Brom next Friday evening after one small act of kindness gained online momentum.

Nsiala is more than just a footballer... his time in Vietnam offered a new perspective on life

Friday, November 16, 2018 Andy Warren
Toto Nsiala, pictured in action against Queens Park Rangers. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Toto Nsiala may currently find himself on the fringes of the Ipswich Town first-team but the central defender continues to make an impact off the field each and every week.

Opinion All 24 Championship home kits ranked from worst to first... so how do Ipswich fare this year?

Thursday, November 15, 2018 Andy Warren
Which team has the best kit in the Championship?

We’ve ranked the home kits of all 24 Championship teams. So who comes out on top?

Most read

‘Dangerous and can kill’ - Police find evidence of drug taking beside Suffolk village hall

Laughing gas canisters found by Great Blakenham village hall Picture: HADLEIGH POLICE

Updated Road reopens after driver suffers serious injuries in collision with digger

The crash happened near to the Walnut Tree Pub in Worlington Picture: GOOGLE

Updated Body found in search for missing teenager

Matthew Strasbaugh's body was found at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

More than 1,000 RAF Mildenhall US air force personnel and families to move to Gloucestershire

An RC-135 aircraft pictured at RAF Mildenhall, which is set to lose hundreds of US Air Force staff and their families Picture: CITIZENSIDE.COM

Village defeats major house-builder in row over future development

Debenham's neighbourhood plan has won approval Picture: SIMON PARKER

Cornflake bites which could contain Salmonella are on the recalled product list

Stock picture of Iceland. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24