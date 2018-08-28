Partly Cloudy

On this day in Town history: Victories over Manchester City, Southampton and Wolves

PUBLISHED: 10:32 24 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:32 24 November 2018

On this day in 1973, Trevor Whymark scored twice in Town's 2-1 win over Man City

On this day in 1973, Trevor Whymark scored twice in Town's 2-1 win over Man City

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today remembers victories over Man City, Southampton and Wolves......

On this day in 1999, Town beat Wolves 1-0 at Portman Road

We begin today from 1973 when Trevor Whymark scored twice as Town beat Man City 2-1 at Portman Road, while the Blues beat Southampton 3-1 at Portman Road in 1979.

Jason Dozzell scored as Town drew 1-1 with Bristol City in 1990

James Scowcroft scored his eighth goal of the 1999-00 as Town beat Wolves 1-0 at Portman Road for their first win in five games in 1999.

Fifteen years ago today, Town drew 0-0 with Man United at Old Trafford

In 1990, Jason Dozzell scored as Town drew 1-1 with Bristol City at Portman Road to make it three draws in a row that season, while DJ Campbell equalised from the spot as Town drew 1-1 with Peterborough United at Portman Road in 2012.

And finally on this day in 1993, Town held Man United to a goaless draw at Old Trafford.

Opinion Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-1 home defeat to West Brom

03:17 Stuart Watson
Portman Road was bouncing ahead of the game as more than 22,000 fans packed into the stadium to cheer on the Blues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town lost 2-1 at home to West Brom in a Championship clash last night. STUART WATSON highlights five key talking points.

Video ‘He told us to have a right good go and we did that’ - Chambers taking the positives

01:37 Andy Warren
Luke Chambers is taking the positives after Ipswich Town's home loss to West Brom. Picture Pagepix

Captain Luke Chambers was pleased with his side’s response in the second half against West Brom and was ultimately frustrated not to come away with a point as they went down 2-1.

‘Sometimes the table does lie... I honestly believe we’re going to be fine’ – Lambert on Town’s 2-1 home defeat to West Brom

Yesterday, 23:04 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert scratches his head after tonight's 2-1 defeat by West Bromwich Albion. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is confident his team will beat the drop following last night’s 2-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion at Portman Road.

Ipswich Town 1-2 West Brom: Well-backed Blues can’t make their point despite late rally in valiant West Brom loss

Yesterday, 21:52 Andy Warren
Kayden Jackson fires home to pull a goal back for Town in the 2-1 defeat by West Bromwich Albion. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

A vocal Portman Road crowd couldn’t help bridge a gap in quality as Ipswich Town fell to a valiant 2-1 defeat to West Brom this evening.

Matchday Recap: Jackson gives Ipswich late hope but Baggies claim three points

Yesterday, 17:15 Andy Warren
Jay Rodriguez (no. 19, partly hidden) gives WBA a 1-0 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-1 by West Bromwich Albion this evening.

Video Watch: What West Brom boss Darren Moore thinks of new-look Ipswich Town ahead of tonight’s Portman Road clash

Yesterday, 12:00 Stuart Watson
West Bromwich Albion manager Darren Moore. Photo: PA

West Brom boss Darren Moore admits facing Ipswich Town is a different prospect to what it was a few weeks ago.

Opinion Comment: Don’t just assume everything will be alright – Ipswich Town fans, your club needs you

Yesterday, 06:00 Stuart Watson
Portman Road erupts after Gwion Edwards' goal against Norwich City back in September. Photo: Steve Waller

A crowd of more than 22,000 is expected at Portman Road tonight when Ipswich Town host West Brom in a televised Championship clash (7.45pm ko). STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

‘We need to lose that tag... this can be a powerful stadium’ - Lambert wants an intimidating Portman Road

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert wants the opposition to know they are in for a tough afternoon when they visit Portman Road. Photo: Steve Waller

Paul Lambert wants to change the way opposition teams and fans think about visits to Portman Road, starting with tonight’s clash against West Bromwich Albion.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Town beat giants Barcelona in Europe

Yesterday, 05:00 Ross Halls
A crowd of 33,663 saw Town beat Barcelona 3-0 at Portman Road on this day in 1977

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features a win over a little-known Spanish side called Barcelona in the UEFA Cup!

Opinion Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 home defeat to West Brom

Portman Road was bouncing ahead of the game as more than 22,000 fans packed into the stadium to cheer on the Blues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

'Sometimes the table does lie... I honestly believe we're going to be fine' – Lambert on Town's 2-1 home defeat to West Brom

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert scratches his head after tonight's 2-1 defeat by West Bromwich Albion. Picture: STEVE WALLER

