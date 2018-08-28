On this day in Town history: Victories over Manchester City, Southampton and Wolves
PUBLISHED: 10:32 24 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:32 24 November 2018
Archant
In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today remembers victories over Man City, Southampton and Wolves......
We begin today from 1973 when Trevor Whymark scored twice as Town beat Man City 2-1 at Portman Road, while the Blues beat Southampton 3-1 at Portman Road in 1979.
James Scowcroft scored his eighth goal of the 1999-00 as Town beat Wolves 1-0 at Portman Road for their first win in five games in 1999.
In 1990, Jason Dozzell scored as Town drew 1-1 with Bristol City at Portman Road to make it three draws in a row that season, while DJ Campbell equalised from the spot as Town drew 1-1 with Peterborough United at Portman Road in 2012.
And finally on this day in 1993, Town held Man United to a goaless draw at Old Trafford.