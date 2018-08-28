On this day in Town history: A late Tommy Smith winner and a win in Italy
PUBLISHED: 11:00 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:00 08 November 2018
In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features Tommy Smith’s late winner against Watford and the Blues winning in Italy....
We begin today’s On This Day in 2014 when Tommy Smith scored an 83rd-minute winner as the Blues beat Watford 1-0 at Portman Road, to make it six games unbeaten at home in the 2014-15 season.
Ten years ago today, Town beat Blackpool 1-0 at Bloomfield Road as David Norris scored the only goal for Town to extended their unbeaten run to six league matches in the 2008-09 season.
In 2003, Town came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Derby at Pride Park thanks to goals from Tommy Miller and Darren Bent, while Town drew 3-3 with Southampton at St Marys in 1980.
And finally, on this day in 1988, John Wark scored twice as Town beat Walsall 3-1 at Portman Road, while Paul Mason scored as Town beat Italian side Foggia 1-0 at Stadio Pino Zaccheria in the Anglo Italian Cup League Stage.