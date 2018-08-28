Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Gregory scores a hat-trick in Watford win

In 1989, David Gregory scored a hat-trick as Town knocked Watford out of the League Cup Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today we look back to David Gregory scoring a hat-trick as Town progressed to the next round of the League Cup.

David Lowe scored as Town beat Oldham in 1987 David Lowe scored as Town beat Oldham in 1987

We begin today in 1989 when Gregory scored a hat-trick as Town beat Watford 4-1 at Portman Road to progress to the third round of the Full Members Cup.

Daryl Murphy scored as Town drew 2-2 with Watford in 2015 Daryl Murphy scored as Town drew 2-2 with Watford in 2015

In 2015, Daryl Murphy scored as Town drew 2-2 with Wolves at Portman Road, while Chris Kiwomya scored as Town drew 1-1 with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in 1992.

Town were held to a goaless draw at Norwich in 1999 Town were held to a goaless draw at Norwich in 1999

It was on this day in 1987, that David Lowe scored his seventh goal of the season as Town beat Oldham 2-0 at Portman Road, while the Blues beat Middlesborough 2-1 at Portman Road for their first win in three games in the 1978-79 season.

And finally on this day in 1999, the first East Anglian derby of the season ended in a goalless draw at Carrow Road, while Town were also held to goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road, live on TV in 2009.