Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Gregory scores a hat-trick in Watford win

PUBLISHED: 12:12 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:12 21 November 2018

In 1989, David Gregory scored a hat-trick as Town knocked Watford out of the League Cup

In 1989, David Gregory scored a hat-trick as Town knocked Watford out of the League Cup

Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today we look back to David Gregory scoring a hat-trick as Town progressed to the next round of the League Cup.

David Lowe scored as Town beat Oldham in 1987David Lowe scored as Town beat Oldham in 1987

We begin today in 1989 when Gregory scored a hat-trick as Town beat Watford 4-1 at Portman Road to progress to the third round of the Full Members Cup.

Daryl Murphy scored as Town drew 2-2 with Watford in 2015Daryl Murphy scored as Town drew 2-2 with Watford in 2015

In 2015, Daryl Murphy scored as Town drew 2-2 with Wolves at Portman Road, while Chris Kiwomya scored as Town drew 1-1 with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in 1992.

Town were held to a goaless draw at Norwich in 1999Town were held to a goaless draw at Norwich in 1999

It was on this day in 1987, that David Lowe scored his seventh goal of the season as Town beat Oldham 2-0 at Portman Road, while the Blues beat Middlesborough 2-1 at Portman Road for their first win in three games in the 1978-79 season.

And finally on this day in 1999, the first East Anglian derby of the season ended in a goalless draw at Carrow Road, while Town were also held to goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road, live on TV in 2009.

Topic Tags:

Live Watch Paul Lambert’s press conference ahead of Ipswich Town v West Brom LIVE from 1pm

10 minutes ago Andy Warren
Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon ahead of the Friday night clash with West Bromwich Albion.

Former Ipswich boss McCarthy favourite for Ireland job following departures of O’Neill and Keane

53 minutes ago Andy Warren
Mick McCarthy, pictured during his time as Republic of Ireland manager. Picture: PA

Mick McCarthy is the early favourite for vacant Republic of Ireland job following the departure of both Martin O’Neill and assistant Roy Keane.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Gregory scores a hat-trick in Watford win

12:12 Ross Halls
In 1989, David Gregory scored a hat-trick as Town knocked Watford out of the League Cup

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today we look back to David Gregory scoring a hat-trick as Town progressed to the next round of the League Cup.

‘It’s unusual to have five or six in there that look really good’ - Lambert on Ipswich academy

10:00 Andy Warren
PauL Lambert is impressed with what he's seen from the Ipswich Town youth set-up. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is impressed with what he’s seen of the Blues’ academy during his early weeks of his reign.

‘I’m not being biased when I say this...’ – Bramble on his week coaching England’s U20s and how Dozzell and Downes did

06:00 Stuart Watson
Andre Dozzell in action for England U20s against Germany at Colchester on Monday night. Photo: Pagepix

Titus Bramble says Ipswich Town duo Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes were stand-out performers at the recent England Under-20 camp.

Kings of Anglia Podcast: England stars, West Brom, Knudsen’s future and getting locked in at Colchester

Yesterday, 17:00 Andy Warren
The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast discusses Andre Dozzell and Jonas Knudsen

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

‘It’s a privilege for me to be captain’ - Chalobah proud of England role... but focus turns to Town

Yesterday, 16:00 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah clears the ball during the U20 game against Germany at Colchester. Picture Pagepix

Trevoh Chalobah was proud to captain England Under 20s in their 2-0 victory over Germany at Colchester on Monday night but has already turned his attention to Ipswich Town’s Friday clash with West Brom.

Poll ‘I have to look after myself’ – Knudsen says he’s ready to talk to other clubs in January

Yesterday, 11:55 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town signed Jonas Knudsen from Danish side Esbjerg for £300k in 2015. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town left-back Jonas Knudsen says he is ready to talk to other clubs in January.

‘We know exactly where we want to go’ - Lambert sure of recruitment plans after Evans meeting

Yesterday, 11:38 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert has spoken of his plans for the January transfer window. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is clear on his January recruitment strategy following a meeting with owner Marcus Evans yesterday.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: John Wark scores twice and Town progress in the cup

Yesterday, 06:30 Ross Halls
John Wark scored twice on this day in 1993

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features John Wark scoring twice in a draw with Swindon, while the Blues progressed in the League Cup.

Most read

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘I’m not being biased when I say this...’ – Bramble on his week coaching England’s U20s and how Dozzell and Downes did

Andre Dozzell in action for England U20s against Germany at Colchester on Monday night. Photo: Pagepix

Is Aldi heading back to Stowmarket?

There could soon be another new Aldi in Suffolk - Aldi in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘It’s unusual to have five or six in there that look really good’ - Lambert on Ipswich academy

PauL Lambert is impressed with what he's seen from the Ipswich Town youth set-up. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Everything you need to know about the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Christmas lights in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24