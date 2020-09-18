E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nostalgia

On this day in Ipswich Town’s history: Armstrong on target in European tie

PUBLISHED: 05:57 19 September 2020

Town goalscorer Alun Armstrong has a chance during the UEFA Cup te against FK Sartid. He was denied by keeper Dragan Zilic. Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

Town goalscorer Alun Armstrong has a chance during the UEFA Cup te against FK Sartid. He was denied by keeper Dragan Zilic. Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

In this regular feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history, selecting one particular year, this time from 18 years ago when George Burley’s side drew 1-1 with RK Sartid in the UEFA Cup

Flashback to 18 years ago: Tommy Miller dives between two Sartid players, on September 19, 2002.Flashback to 18 years ago: Tommy Miller dives between two Sartid players, on September 19, 2002.

The 2002-03 season was such a strange affair, Ipswich Town having been relegated from the Premier League the previous summer but having qualified for the UEFA Cup thanks to their Fair Play ranking.

Town had a testing season, including going into administration in February and so having to sell several of their key players, including striker Marcus Stewart and attacker Darren Ambrose.

Manager George Burley was to eventually lose his joob following a dismal 3-0 defeat at Grimsby Town in mid-October. I witnessed that awful midweek night from the Blundell Park press box. It was not a pretty sight.

Alun Armstrong celebrates his equaliser with Darren Ambrose, during the UEFA Cup tie against FK Sartid from 18 years ago. Picture: KEITH MINDHAMAlun Armstrong celebrates his equaliser with Darren Ambrose, during the UEFA Cup tie against FK Sartid from 18 years ago. Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

- Carl Marston’s Travels with Town: waiting half the night for Roy Keane to appear

You may also want to watch:

But Town did venture past two rounds of the UEFA Cup, following up a win over Avenir Beggen in the qualifying round, helped by a spanking 8-1 home win in the second leg, with a first round meeting with RK Sartid, a Serbian team based in Semderevo.

Alun Armstrong in action during Town's UEFA Cup tie against FK Sartid, from September 19, 2002Alun Armstrong in action during Town's UEFA Cup tie against FK Sartid, from September 19, 2002

The first leg was exactly 18 years ago, on September 19, 2002, a crowd of 16,933 watching a 1-1 drew at Portman Road.

Alun Armstrong obliged with the Town goal, netting a 56th minute equaliser following Nenad Mirosavljevic’s 32nd opener for the visitors.

Unfortunately, it was one of only two goals netted by Armstrong that season, from 24 outings.

A £500,000 recruit from Middlesbrough, Armstrong only scored 19 goals over three years and 94 appearances, before moving on to Darlington on a free transfer.

Town went on to win the second leg 1-0, via Marcus Bent’s penalty, to win 2-1 on aggregate, although they bowed out of the competition at the next staged, pipped by Slovan Liberec 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 aggregate score.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

OPINION: ‘Am I too young to wear M&S clothes at 45 - or not?’

Masked & Spencers - Nick ready to explore the M&S menswear department after 30 years away. Picture: Nick Richards

After ‘nae normal’ start, now it’s crunch time for Ipswich Town

Flynn Downes and James Norwood pictured ahead of Wednesday night's Carabao Cup loss to Fulham. Photo: Steve Waller

Jailed in Suffolk: Man who sexually assaulted schoolgirl among those sent to prison

Peter Wilkie was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Drunk woman who breached order by dialling 999 is fined

Anne-Marie Coppin was fined at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Don’t lockdown Suffolk again!

Prime minister Boris Johnson has been urged not to force Suffolk and north Essex back into lockdwon Pis: PA