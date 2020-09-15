E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

On this day in Ipswich Town’s history: dreadful start is finally over, thanks to Bent

PUBLISHED: 05:59 16 September 2020

Ipswich Town in a huddle to celebrate a goal during their 2-1 win over Walsall, from 17 years ago. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ipswich Town in a huddle to celebrate a goal during their 2-1 win over Walsall, from 17 years ago. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Archant

In this regular feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history, selecting one particular year, this time from 17 years ago when Joe Royle’s side finally won a game at the seventh attempt

Town players celebrate after Darren Bent scores in a 2-1 success over Walsall on September 16, 2003.Town players celebrate after Darren Bent scores in a 2-1 success over Walsall on September 16, 2003.

Town had one of the best offensive records in the old First Division in 2003-04, but Joe Royle’s men missed out on promotion chiefly due to a dreadful defensive record.

Although Town finished in fifth spot, and eventually lost to West Ham in the play-off semi-finals (not an unusual feeling), they were lumbered with the third worst goals conceded record in the second tier, with 72 goals leaked and 84 scored.

Thank goodness for some free-scoring Town attackers and midfielders, led by Darren Bent, who bagged what proved to be the winner in a 2-1 home success over Walsall on September 16, 2003.

This might not sound a very remarkable result, a penalty by Alun Armstrong, and one of Bent’s 15 league goals for the season, condemning the Saddlers to a narrow away defeat, but it was a landmark moment for Royle’s side.

Alun Amrstrong sends James Walker the wrong way from the penalty spot, during Town's win over Walsall from 17 years agoAlun Amrstrong sends James Walker the wrong way from the penalty spot, during Town's win over Walsall from 17 years ago

Town had endured a torrid start to the campaign, and in fact had not won any of their first six league fixtures, including losing their last three at the hands of Wigan (1-0 away), West Ham (2-1 at home) and West Brom (4-1 away).

You may also want to watch:

- Former Town star Carlos Edwards has his say

Chris Bart-Williams challenges Vinnie Samways as Paul Merson looks on during the Blues 2-1 against Walsall in September 2003Chris Bart-Williams challenges Vinnie Samways as Paul Merson looks on during the Blues 2-1 against Walsall in September 2003

Results picked up, however, after the Walsall success, helped by an impressive four players reaching double figures for goals scored.

In addition to Bent’s 15 league goals, the trio of Tommy Miller, Shefki Kuqi and Pablo Counago all scored 12 goals during a season when 20,000-plus crowds were the norm at Portman Road.

It was perhaps not surprising that Town suffered such a sluggish start, when you look at all the players who left Portman Road during the summer.

The likes of Matt Holland (£750,000 move to Charlton), Findi George (free agent), Mark Venus (to Cambridge), Matteo Sereni (to Lazio), Ultrich Le Pen (to Strasbourg) and Thomas Gaardsoe (to West Brom) all left, so there was plenty of early-season disruption.

Meanwhile, Walsall ended up being relegated on goal difference, with Gillingham just above them. Bradford City and Wimbledon also went down to the third tier.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cross-country rail link set for electric wires by middle of century

Diesel freight trains like the Class 66 Captain Tom Moore will have to be phased out by 2040. Picture: JOHN DAY

Mum-of-three living ‘hand to mouth’ after Covid strips entire 2020 income

Donna Reid (far right), is a self-employed wedding photographer and mum-of-three who has had her 2020 income stripped by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: DONNA REID

Ipswich Town have dished out very few cupsets in recent years... Could another hoodoo be broken tonight?

Gwion Edwards could start tonight after stepping off the bench to score in Sunday's 2-0 home win against Wigan. Photo: Steve Waller

On this day in Ipswich Town’s history: dreadful start is finally over, thanks to Bent

Ipswich Town in a huddle to celebrate a goal during their 2-1 win over Walsall, from 17 years ago. Picture: SIMON PARKER

American serviceman made ‘stupid decision’ to drive after drinks at pub

Tanner Anderson was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT