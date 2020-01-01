On this day in Town’s history: Dozzell engineers a Rams raid to close in on title

Jason Dozzell celebrates against Derby County as Town win 2-1 at home on March 28, 1992 Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history, selecting one particular year – this time it’s a crunch home win over promotion rivals Derby County, thanks to a brace from Jason Dozzell, 28 years ago

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jason Dozzell rises high to head home a goal against Derby in March, 1992. Dozzell bagged a brace in a 2-1 win Jason Dozzell rises high to head home a goal against Derby in March, 1992. Dozzell bagged a brace in a 2-1 win

I had a foot in both camps, during the thrilling 1991-92 season which saw clubs scrambling to win promotion to the new promised land – the new Premiership.

I was reporting on the fortunes of both Cambridge United and Ipswich Town, at various times, during the course of the season.

Town were one of the promotion favourites, with John Lyall at the helm for a second season, while Blackburn Rovers and Derby County, Town’s opponents of exactly 28 years ago, were the Second Division’s big spenders.

Cambridge, the minnows of the second tier, were also up there targeting a promotion slot, an almost unthinkable prospect – John Beck’s men actually made the play-offs, where they were knocked out at the semi-final stage by Leicester City.

Jason Dozzell steers home one of his two goals against promotion rivals Derby County, on March 28, 1992 Jason Dozzell steers home one of his two goals against promotion rivals Derby County, on March 28, 1992

As for Town, and Derby, the duo met at Portman Road on March 28, 1992, a key encounter with Jason Dozzell proving the star of a 2-1 home win.

Midfield maestro Dozzell contributed 10 goals that season, helping Lyall’s men to the old Second Division title and so promotion to the new Premiership. The leading scorer was tricky front-runner Chris Kiwomya with 19 goals, 16 of them in the league.

You may also want to watch:

Jason Dozzell's header hits the net against Derby, from 28 years ago Jason Dozzell's header hits the net against Derby, from 28 years ago

- On this day in Town’s history: Bent on target to sink Wimbledon

Ironically, Town and Derby, who were to finish third in the table, one place and two points adrift of automatic promotion, played each other four times during the season, and Town only won once.

Town lost 1-0 at the Baseball Ground the previous November, while a two-legged League Cup tie had featured a goalless draw at Derby and a 2-0 win for the Rams in the second leg at Portman Road.

Jason Dozzell celebrates scoring against Derby, on March 28, 1992 Jason Dozzell celebrates scoring against Derby, on March 28, 1992

No matter, Town won the league return at Portman Road and had clinched promotion by the end of April, ending a triumphant season in front of a crowd of 26,803 at Portman Road for a 3-1 win over relegation-bound Brighton & Hove Albion.

For the record, Middlesbrough joined Town in the automatic promotion zone, while Derby were beaten by Blackburn in the play-off semi-finals. Rovers won the play-off final as well.

Dozzell went on to make a name for himself in the top flight, with Town, before his move to Tottenham for a cool £1.9 million in the summer of 1993.