On this day in Town’s history: McCarthy hails both keepers in Forest stalemate

Daryl Murphy equalises for Town against Nottingham Forest in March 2014 Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history, selecting one particular year, this time a 1-1 home draw against fellow play-off hopefuls Nottingham Forest, from six years ago

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daryl Murphy celebrates his goal with Christophe Berra and Jonny Williams, during the 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest, from six years ago Daryl Murphy celebrates his goal with Christophe Berra and Jonny Williams, during the 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest, from six years ago

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy, never short of a word, suggested that there were two man-of-the-match displays on show during the 1-1 home draw against Nottingham Forest, on March 29, 2014.

McCarthy declared his own keeper Dean Gerken, to be man-of-the-match in the first half, and Forest No. 1 Karl Darlow as his choice for the second-half accolade

Indeed, it was a tale of two keepers, between two clubs both nursing hopes of a play-off berth, occupying the two slots just outside the top six, with seven matches remaining.

Town were indebted to one of Daryl Murphy’s trademark headers to secure a point, against a Forest side in free-fall.

All smiles as Town draw level against managerless Nottingham Forest, in March 2014 All smiles as Town draw level against managerless Nottingham Forest, in March 2014

The City Ground club had not won 10 matches, having ironically gone 16 matches undefeated before then, with manager Billy Davies being axed in the week leading up to their Portman Road visit.

You may also want to watch:

Still, managerless Forest, with Gary Brazil as caretaker, shocked Town by taking the lead as early as the fourth minute, former Town loanee Danny Collins heading home Daniel Fox’s corner.

The impressive Gerken kept Town in the game with some smart saves, but it was all change in the second half with Darlow making a series of terrific saves.

Daryl Murphy celebrates his goal against Nottingham Forest, from six years ago. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, which didn't really suit either team Daryl Murphy celebrates his goal against Nottingham Forest, from six years ago. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, which didn't really suit either team

However, Darlow was finally beaten by Murphy’s 79th minute header, guiding home his 11th goal of the season from Frank Nouble’s (now at Colchester United) fine cross.

McCarthy admitted: “We were outplayed in the first half and they were very good.

“Dean Gerken was man-of-the-match at half-time and Karl Darlow was man-of-the-match in the second half.” We could have won it, but we could have been 3-0 down.”

In the final analysis, both clubs missed out on the play-offs.

Town fans in good voice during the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest Town fans in good voice during the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest

Town finished in ninth, four points off the top six, and Forest ended seven points adrift.

Leicester City and Burnley were automatically promoted to the Premier League, while QPR won the Championship play-offs.